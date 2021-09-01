Which countries are on the green list?
There are 43 countries and territories on the green list
The latest traffic light reshuffle will see seven new countries and territories added to the UK government’s green list of travel destinations: Canada, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, Lithuania, Liechtenstein and the Azores islands, an autonomous region of Portugal.
The changes were announced by the UK government in the latest travel update on 26 August, and will take effect from 4am on 30 August .
These additions bring the green list to 43 territories in total. No destinations have been downgraded from green to amber.
Those returning to the UK from these “safe” destinations, which carry a lower risk of Covid reimportation, can forgo self-isolation, but still have to present a negative Covid test before departure to the UK and a post-arrival PCR test within two days of entering the country.
Here’s everything you need to know about what’s on the green list.
Which countries are on the green list now?
There are now 43 nations on the green list:
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Australia
- Austria
- The Azores
- Barbados
- Bermuda
- British Antarctic Territory
- British Indian Ocean Territory
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Cayman Islands
- Croatia
- Denmark
- Dominica
- Falkland Islands
- Faroe Islands
- Finland
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Grenada
- Hong Kong
- Iceland
- Israel and Jerusalem
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Madeira
- Malta
- Montserrat
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Pitcairn Islands
- Romania
- South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
- Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
- Singapore
- Slovenia
- Slovakia
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Turks and Caicos Islands
16 of these destinations are currently on the green watchlist, meaning they are at risk of being downgraded to amber at any time.
