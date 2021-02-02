Air fares soar to new green list destinations

Fares to the meagre additions to the government’s “green list” soared within minutes of the announcement of new quarantine-free destinations.

The Independent has been monitoring fares from the UK to three of the destinations that have been moved from the “amber list” to green.

The dates chosen for test bookings were 27 June outbound, returning 4 July inbound – after green list status has taken effect, which happens on 30 June.

By far the biggest price hike was on British Airways from London Heathrow to Funchal in Madeira, restored to no-quarantine status three weeks after losing it along with the rest of Portugal. The BA fare rose from £151 return to £358, an increase of 137 per cent – even though the island is on the green watchlist.

From Manchester to Malta on easyJet, the return fare at 6pm was £151. After the announcement that the Mediterranean nation was the only firm new addition to the green list, the price rose to £189 – an increase of 25 per cent.

Even though Ibiza – along with Mallorca and Menorca – are on the green watchlist, with the risk of quarantine being reimposed, fares rose more swiftly.

From London Stansted to Ibiza, Ryanair was charging £125 return at 6pm, but within two hours the same flights had risen to £194 – an increase of 55 per cent.

Airlines including easyJet say they will swiftly add new flights to meet the surge in bookings.