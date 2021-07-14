The Balearics are at risk of being downgraded to amber in this week’s traffic light update, according to reports.

The popular Spanish holiday island group, which include Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca, were added to the green watchlist at the update on 24 June, which allowed quarantine-free travel.

There have been spiking cases on the islands, which could lead to their downgrade in Thursday’s update.

Those travelling to amber listed countries, such as mainland Spain, have to self-isolate for 10 days on their return to England.

However, from 19 July, the requirement to quarantine will be scrapped for the fully vaccinated and those aged under 18.

The Sun, which first reported the alleged travel change, quoted a source saying: “It's all still up for discussion, but the figures aren't great which is why it was on the watch list in the first place.”

Transport secretary Grant Shapps warned that some countries on the green list for travel could be moved to the amber list.

Mr Shapps told BBC Breakfast this morning: “We review these every three weeks. I hope we have made very clear to everybody when booking trips at the moment there is always the chance that countries will move around.

“Some countries may go to the red list, some countries may go to the green, but some may move the other way to the amber list.

“It is a fact of life that they will continue to move around as the virus continues to develop and change globally.”