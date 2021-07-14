Travel news – live: Green list set to be updated with Balearics tipped to be downgraded to amber
Update due on Thursday 15 July
The Balearics are at risk of being downgraded to amber in this week’s traffic light update, according to reports.
The popular Spanish holiday island group, which include Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca, were added to the green watchlist at the update on 24 June, which allowed quarantine-free travel.
There have been spiking cases on the islands, which could lead to their downgrade in Thursday’s update.
Those travelling to amber listed countries, such as mainland Spain, have to self-isolate for 10 days on their return to England.
However, from 19 July, the requirement to quarantine will be scrapped for the fully vaccinated and those aged under 18.
The Sun, which first reported the alleged travel change, quoted a source saying: “It's all still up for discussion, but the figures aren't great which is why it was on the watch list in the first place.”
Transport secretary Grant Shapps warned that some countries on the green list for travel could be moved to the amber list.
Mr Shapps told BBC Breakfast this morning: “We review these every three weeks. I hope we have made very clear to everybody when booking trips at the moment there is always the chance that countries will move around.
“Some countries may go to the red list, some countries may go to the green, but some may move the other way to the amber list.
“It is a fact of life that they will continue to move around as the virus continues to develop and change globally.”
Balearics could go straight to red, says travel expert
Reports suggest that the Balearics could go amber in this week’s traffic light review, but one travel expert suggests it could even go straight from green to red due to soaring cases rates.
Euston station closure
One of Britain’s busiest railway stations, London Euston, is to close overnight to allow engineers to repair flood damage.
Monday night’s heavy rainfall affected signalling systems and caused a fire in an electricity substation at the terminus for the West Coast main line.
Trains in and out of Euston will be halted from 11pm on Wednesday and are hoped to restart at around 6am on Thursday.
The closure will affect Avanti West Coast links to the West Midlands, northwest England and southern Scotland, as well as London Northwestern Railway services to Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire.
Read the full story here:
London Euston rail station to close for emergency flood repairs
West Coast main line trains are being cancelled later this evening and early on Thursday morning
Manchester Airport Terminal 2 opens
A year later than expected, Manchester’s rejuvenated Terminal 2 has reopened. The development is part of a £1bn expansion programme at what was the UK’s third-busiest airport before the coronavirus pandemic.
The first flight was at 6.30am on Jet2. Tui is also using Terminal 2, and Singapore Airlines will begin operations there later this month.
Karen Smart, managing director of Manchester Airport, said: “This is a hugely significant milestone for our airport, our city, the North as a whole and the wider recovery of the travel industry.”
Reports have suggested the government is considering moving the Spanish Balearic islands back to amber a fortnight after they were cleared for quarantine-free travel.
