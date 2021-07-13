Travel news – live: Holidaymakers hope for green list expansion as UK rail disruption continues
The next green list update is due on 15 July
The next traffic light reshuffle is due this Thursday, and holidaymakers are hoping for a meaningful expansion of the quarantine-free list.
Germany, Italy and Poland are among a swathe of countries that could be added to the green list in this week’s reshuffle, according to an analyst.
Robert Boyle, a former BA strategy director and founder of Gridpoint Consulting, predicts that Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Switzerland will go green in Europe.
Further afield, his predictions include Canada, Hong Kong and Taiwan due to low levels of infection and low positivity rates.
However, holidays to most of Europe are on the horizon for double-vaccinated Britons. From Monday 19 July, they will not be required to self-isolate if they arrive from an amber country, but rather take a day two PCR test.
Most of Europe is currently rated in the orange grade.
It comes amid rail disruption in the UK for a second day. Rail passengers are facing serious disruption caused by a combination of flooding and staff shortages.
Heavy rain on Monday evening caused damage to signalling systems in London on key routes including the West Coast main line from Euston and East Midlands Railway from St Pancras.
Greece introduces restrictions for the unvaccinated
Greece is introducing extra restrictions for unvaccinated people.
From Friday until the end of August, all indoor commercial areas, including bars, are only open to fully vaccinated people.
“After a year and a half, no one can claim ignorance about the coronavirus anymore,” prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address.
“The country will not shut down again due to attitude adopted by certain people ... It’s not Greece that’s a danger, but unvaccinated Greeks.”
The new restrictions will apply nationwide, including the Greek islands and other key tourism destinations.
Greece is currently on the UK’s amber list, which from 19 July will become open to double-jabbed UK visitors.
Additional reporting by agencies
Virgin Atlantic cancels transatlantic flights
Virgin Atlantic has pushed back the restart of a wide range of transatlantic flights to late August.
Affected departures include links from London Heathrow to Las Vegas, Orlando, San Francisco and Seattle; and from Manchester to Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York JFK and Orlando.
Affected passengers are entitled to a full cash refund, or can insist on being rebooked on alternative airlines to reach their destination.
A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said: “We’re continually reviewing our flying programme and holiday schedules in response to the ongoing impact of Covid-19 restrictions.
“World-leading vaccination programmes in both the UK and US have created the opportunity to safely open up travel between these two low-risk countries whilst protecting public health and we urge the UK government to move the US to the UK’s ‘green list’ and for the Biden administration to repeal the 212F proclamation [banning British arrivals] for UK travellers.”
Delta cases spiking in Turkey
The number of Delta variant Covid-19 cases in Turkey has risen to some 750 from 284 seven days ago and overall cases climbed 20% at the weekend compared to a week earlier, health minister Fahrettin Koca said.
Turkey eased most coronavirus-related restrictions on 1 July after daily cases tumbled from a peak above 60,000 in April to around 5,000, but Koca said new figures pointed to a rise.
“These increases have emerged more in places where the level of inoculations is low,” Koca told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Monday, noting rising cases in provinces of southeast Turkey.
He called on people to get vaccinated and said that around 61 per cent of the adult population had received at least one dose of vaccine. He has set a target level of 70 per cent by the time of the Eid al-Adha holiday next week.
Turkey is currently on the UK’s red list.
Covid cases are increasing in US and Mexico
Coronavirus cases in the United States are increasing, reducing the likelihood of an imminent move of the US from “amber” to “green” in Thursday’s review of traffic light categories.
The data analyst Tim White said: “Eleven states have seen cases increase by more than 50 per cent in the past week, and a large majority now heading up to some degree.”
The rate of new infections in seven days per 100,000 people is back above 60 for the first time since May.
South of the border, Mr White says: “Bad figures for Mexico this morning with growth of the new wave starting to grow again.
“A 70 per cent increase in new Covid-19 cases with 3,074 confirmed in the latest count; 89 more deaths.
“Mexico has a low testing rate, so real numbers likely to be much higher.”
Mexico is also on the UK’s amber list, but Mr White, who tweets as @TWMCLtd, has warned it could move to the red list.
Rail disruption continues for a second day
Rail passengers are facing serious disruption caused by a combination of flooding and staff shortages.Heavy rain on Monday evening caused damage to signalling systems in London on key routes including the West Coast main line from Euston and East Midlands Railway from St Pancras.
One passenger, Alex Ainscough, tweeted: “Forced to spend an unscheduled night in Rugby last night as trains were at a complete standstill.”
Some delays and cancellations are continuing on Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern.
Passengers between London St Pancras and Luton are being told: “Although the flood water has now subsided slightly, this has caused damage to the signalling infrastructure. As a result of this, trains between these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 15 minutes.”
Commuters from south London into the centre of the capital are being told: “There’s a fault with the signalling system at Herne Hill, which means trains cannot run between Herne Hill and Victoria.
“Network Rail engineers are on site working to rectify the issue.”
