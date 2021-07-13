The next traffic light reshuffle is due this Thursday, and holidaymakers are hoping for a meaningful expansion of the quarantine-free list.

Germany, Italy and Poland are among a swathe of countries that could be added to the green list in this week’s reshuffle, according to an analyst.

Robert Boyle, a former BA strategy director and founder of Gridpoint Consulting, predicts that Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Switzerland will go green in Europe.

Further afield, his predictions include Canada, Hong Kong and Taiwan due to low levels of infection and low positivity rates.

However, holidays to most of Europe are on the horizon for double-vaccinated Britons. From Monday 19 July, they will not be required to self-isolate if they arrive from an amber country, but rather take a day two PCR test.

Most of Europe is currently rated in the orange grade.

It comes amid rail disruption in the UK for a second day. Rail passengers are facing serious disruption caused by a combination of flooding and staff shortages.

Heavy rain on Monday evening caused damage to signalling systems in London on key routes including the West Coast main line from Euston and East Midlands Railway from St Pancras.