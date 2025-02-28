Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An investigation into a “serious incident” at Guernsey Airport last summer found that there were miscommunication issues between the crew amid foggy weather.

The UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) published a report on Thursday (27 February) looking into the plane operated by Jump Air that continued an approach into the airport while it was foggy.

The flight from Southampton to Guernsey on 12 August, with 52 passengers and five crew members onboard, descended below the minimum height allowed during poor visibility.

UK regulations have an approach ban in place that prohibits crew from descending below 1,000ft if the visibility of the runway is not adequate.

This is in place to minimise the chance of a plane having uncontrolled ground contact during poor visibility.

CCTV footage from the airport shows stills of the runway touchdown zone, one of the weather around the time of the approach and on the subsequent day when there was no fog.

On approach to the runway, the crew of the plane continued to descend below the approach ban altitude of 1,000 feet, despite the visual range being below what is required to make the landing.

open image in gallery The plane continued an approach in fog at Guernsey Airport on 12 August 2024 ( Air Accidents Investigation Branch )

The AAIB said both crew members were aware of the approach ban, but it was not discussed before or during the approach.

As the plane continued to descend to the runway in the foggy conditions, the AAIB said there was “confusion and miscommunication between the crew which resulted in the aircraft remaining more or less level with the gear down”.

Just 70 feet off the ground, the plane then initiated a go-around and remained 61 to 78 feet above ground level for 15 seconds before it started to climb back into the air.

The report said that “ineffective communication meant that neither pilot was sure what the other was doing or planning. As a result, there was confusion about the go-around. Neither pilot was fully aware of the other pilot’s intentions or the situation”.

The flight was then diverted to Southampton Airport where it landed without further incident.

Safety actions have been taken by Jump Air to prevent such issues from happening in the future, such as revising recruitment processes and issuing new guidance in training to improve crew collaboration and coordination.

Guernsey airline Aurigny told BBC News the flight was being operated by Jump Air, an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) or "wet lease" provider.

A spokesperson said this was commonplace and typically used by airlines who need to increase its fleet capacity during peak periods or when its own fleet has been impacted.

They added: “We are encouraged by the report findings that Jump Air has implemented a number of changes since the incident.

“We are very glad all those involved are safe and the safety and welfare of our customers and crew is always our priority. We will work closely with regulatory bodies and ACMI operators accordingly.”

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast