Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Tourist struck on famous Hanoi ‘train street’

The street is very popular with tourists

Eleanor Sly
Monday 19 September 2022 16:24
Comments
<p>The street was shut by authorities last week </p>

The street was shut by authorities last week

(AFP via Getty Images)

A tourist in Vietnam has reportedly been hit by a train on the famous “Train Street” in the capital Hanoi.

The incident occurred on Sunday after the tourist is believed to have slipped through a barrier which had been set up in an attempt to keep people away.

The nationality of the person has not been confirmed, but they are not thought to have been seriously injured.

Local media reported that the tourist got up and left the scene following the collision, and that police are still looking for the victim.

Recommended

The incident caused the train to halt and resulted in a pile up of traffic. The delayed service was travelling to Hanoi from the northern province of Lao Cai.

The so-called “Train Street” has long been a hit with tourists in Hanoi. Railway tracks run along Dien Bien Phu and Phung Hung streets in the heart of the old quarter, with residential buildings running inches away on either side.

However, the popularity of the unusual and photogenic site has previously seen tourists getting in the way of trains.

Authorities initially tried to shut the street in 2019

(AFP via Getty Images)

City authorities decided to crack down on the risky enterprise, telling restaurants and cafes along the street that they had until this weekend to shut up shop, citing safety concerns as tourists crowded the tiny street to frequent businesses and watch the train pass by just inches away.

This is not the first time that authorities have tried to close businesses along the “Train Street.”

There was an attempt in 2019, but the pandemic halted plans as the world began to reopen after Covid.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in