Air New Zealand has appeared to make a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the former included a reference to the airline in his explosive new book, Spare.

“Introducing #SussexClass,” the Kiwi flag carrier posted on its social media pages, followed by a crown emoji.

“Apparently coming soon.” The post concluded with the side-eye emoji.

The tweet and Facebook post was seemingly in response to Harry writing in his memoir that Meghan paid for a first-class flight on Air New Zealand from Mexico to the UK for her father, Thomas Markle.

“We told him, leave Mexico right now: A whole new level of harassment is about to rain down on you, so come to Britain. Now,” Harry wrote.

“Air New Zealand, first class, booked and paid for by Meg.”

However, despite the claim, Air New Zealand does not offer first class travel on its flights - only economy, premium economy and business class.

It also offers no direct services between Mexico and the UK.

It’s possible Meghan could have booked a connecting flight, using a different airline to fly her father from Mexico to the US, and from there an Air NZ service on to the UK.

Harry’s autobiography, officially released on 10 January following multiple leaks when copies were accidentally put on sale early in Spain, has sparked huge controversy with its numerous attacks on the royal family.

The Independent’s Lucy Pavia gave Spare four stars in her review, calling it “A chaotic but stylish memoir that sets fire to the royal family”.