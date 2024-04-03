Harry Styles experts wanted as guides for Cheshire hometown tours

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands of Harry Styles fans from around the world have made the “pilgrimage” to Holmes Chapel in Cheshire since the singer shot to fame but now the community is seeking fans of the One Direction star to work as tour guides around local Harry hotspots.

The Holmes Chapel Partnership voluntary group are aiming to embrace the town’s celebrity connection and increasing footfall at significant locations in Styles’ life.

The partnership has announced a new guided tour highlighting the singer’s former school, Holmes Chapel Comprehensive, W Mandeville’s Bakery, where Styles worked at the time of his X Factor audition, and the Twemlow Viaduct site where he had his first kiss – already a big attraction for fan messages since the boy band’s 2013 biopic.

Peter Whiers, chairman of the Holmes Chapel Partnership said in the April newsletter: “I am excited to announce that the Holmes Chapel Partnership will soon launch the official guided tour of Harry’s Home Village.

“We aim to kick off with Saturday morning guided tours in June 2024 and are seeking to recruit and train local guides, to work in pairs, to lead groups of Harries on this special tour.”

The Saturday morning tours are expected to start in June, in addition to weekday tours running until September.

Mr Whiers added that the success of the Harry Styles walking map, introduced by the partnership last year, has seen over 5,000 visitors and four TV crews make the “pilgrimage” to Holmes Chapel, W Mandeville’s, and the Twemlow Viaduct.

“Even during the wet winter months, Harries have continued to visit, braving muddy banks and wet fields to pay homage at Harry’s Wall. Local businesses have seized the opportunity to cater to these visitors, with references to Harry in various locations around the village,” he said.

Superfan applicants aged over 16 could secure the role if they are “knowledgeable and enthusiastic individuals” who have “a genuine interest in Holmes Chapel, its history and links to Harry Styles”, according to the job advertisement.

A half-day assessment session will be held at the Holmes Chapel Community Centre on 20 April to fill the paid positions.