Cargo plane crashes off Hawaii with two people onboard, reports say

A Boeing 737 cargo plane has crashed off Hawaii with two people onboard, according to reports.

The US’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Rhodes Express flight 810, a Boeing 737 cargo aircraft, made an emergency landing in the ocean off the coast of Hawaii’s capital Honolulu.

According to the FAA, the plane landed on water around 2.30am this morning, and it understands the US Coast Guard rescued both crew members.

The pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land on water, the aviation watchdog said.

Hawaii News Now said the US Coast Guard and the Honolulu Fire Department are responding.

The Independent has contacted Boeing for more information.

Additional reporting by agencies