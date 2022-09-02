Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 2 has now reopened after a “suspicious item” prompted an evacuation mid-morning on Friday.

Shortly after midday, a Heathrow spokesperson told The Independent: “Our teams are working with the police, in response to a potentially suspicious item identified at Terminal 2.

“As a precaution, passengers have been temporarily moved away from the area. We apologise to any passengers inconvenienced while the matter is investigated.”

Transport for London said the Tube station for Heathrow airport terminals 2 and 3 had been closed to “help the police respond to a security alert”.

In an update shortly before 12.30pm, Hillingdon Police announced via their Twitter account that the incident had been “stood down”.

“We were called at 10:47hrs to reports of an unattended bag at Terminal 2 of #Heathrow Airport. The area was evacuated as a precaution.

“The item was deemed not to be suspicious and the incident has been stood down. Thanks for your patience,” they wrote.

In an update, Heathrow’s spokesperson said: “Our teams responded to a potential suspect item in Terminal 2 earlier today which has now been deemed not suspicious by the police.

“As a precaution, passengers were briefly evacuated while the authorities conducted the appropriate checks. We apologise to our passengers for any inconvenience caused.”

The evacuation is likely to have some knock-on effects to today’s T2 departures, though at present all flights on Heathrow’s online departures board are displaying as on time.

Shortly after 12.30, a customer tweeting as @HRHijazi posted video of customers flowing back into Terminal 2, saying: “The re-opening rush”.

Photos and video posted to social media earlier today show baffled holidaymakers waiting outside the terminal after 11am.

One Twitter user posted “Terminal 2 is being evacuated. No reason given so far.”

Just after midday, another customer wrote: “Heathrow Terminal 2 Evacuated due to a security alert. From what I can pick up its landside, and anyone airside is being kept airside.

“The terminal 2/3 underground station is shut as well.”

At 12.20, a third customer wrote: “Still waiting outside at Terminal 2 Heathrow. No official cause for evacuation other than ‘Security Emergency’”.

TFL has confirmed that Heathrow’s Terminals 2 & 3 station has now reopened.