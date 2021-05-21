In 10 days Heathrow airport will reopen one of its dormant terminals specifically for arrivals from “red list” countries.

Currently, passengers landing at the main arrival point for the UK often mingle with lower risk travellers, before those from high-risk red list nations are taken to hotels to quarantine for 11 nights.

With passenger numbers a small fraction of normal levels, Heathrow is using only half of its four terminals, 2 and 5.

But from 1 June, direct flights from any of the 43 red list countries – primarily the UAE, Turkey and India – will be received at Terminal 3. Passengers will be processed before continuing to their hotels.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Red list routes will likely be a feature of UK travel for the foreseeable future as countries vaccinate their populations at different rates.

“We’re adapting Heathrow to this longer-term reality by initially opening a dedicated arrivals facility in Terminal 3 from 1 June for red list passengers arriving on direct flights.

“We will move this facility to Terminal 4 as soon as operationally possible. While opening this facility will be very challenging logistically, our hope is that it will enable Border Force to carry out its duties more efficiently as passenger volumes increase in line with the green list.”

The move is in response to a demand by the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, to separate arrivals from red list nations.

But the change will not solve the problem of red list arrivals travelling indirectly.

When the red list was first imposed, passengers were banned from travelling on direct flights from high-risk countries to the UK, even though many of these flights continued – either for freight, or to pick up travellers departing from the UK. This led to passengers from the UAE and other red list countries routing themselves via other hubs – greatly increasing the number of interactions and possible risk.

After representations from The Independent, the Department for Transport (DfT) changed its policy and now allows passengers to travel direct.

Heathrow executives are exasperated by the attitude of the government and UK Border Force, and the arrangements they put in place.

On Thursday the chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, told Sky News the Home Office and UK Border Force “need to get a grip” on airport checks.