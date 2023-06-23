Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The threat of frequent strikes by security staff at Heathrow this summer has been averted, with workers accepting an improved pay deal in a ballot.

The Unite union had warned of “disruption, delays and cancellations” with more than 2,000 security staff planning to walk out for 29 days between June and August.

So far this year some of the airport’s security staff have been on strike for 18 days. Those walk-outs affected only Terminal 5 – the home of British Airways – and “Campus Security”, which carried out duties around the airfield but which was not passenger-facing.

The summer stoppages would also have hit Terminal 3, home to Virgin Atlantic, Emirates and American Airlines.

All the planned industrial action has been called off.

The union’s regional co-ordinating officer, Wayne King, said: “The solidarity and dedication of Unite’s reps and members was fundamental in ensuring HAL returned to the negotiating table with an improved offer.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, said: “This was a hard-won victory which demonstrates what can be achieved when workers stand together and take action together.”

The deal is worth 15.5 per cent, comprising a 10 per cent rise backdated to 1 January in the next pay round, an extra 1.5 per cent from October and an increase in line with inflation for 2024 with a minimum of four per cent.

The union also says Heathrow has accepted the principle that security should be carried out by directly employed staff rather than agency workers.

Maternity and paternity pay are to be improved.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm Unite members have voted to accept a two-year above-inflation pay deal, ending the current dispute and allowing the strikes to be called off.

“We can now move forward together and focus on delivering an excellent summer for our passengers.”

In the first round of strikes, which ran from 31 March to Easter Sunday, hundreds of British Airways flights were cancelled to reduce the pressure on the security checkpoints at Heathrow Terminal 5.