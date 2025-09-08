Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Several people reported injuries after a terminal at Heathrow Airport was closed and evacuated for three hours following a “possible hazardous materials incident”.

Dozens of flights were delayed and thousands of travellers were impacted by the incident at Terminal 4 of Europe’s busiest airport on Monday evening, which sparked a multi-agency response from the Metropolitan Police, London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service.

Some 21 people reported an injury at the airport in west London but “no trace of any adverse substance was found”, police later said.

Crowds gathered outside the terminal and staff handed out foil blankets to passengers as temperatures began to fall. Witnesses said they were confused as “no one really knew what was going on”.

open image in gallery Emergency services flocked to Heathrow Terminal 4 in west London on Monday evening ( X/@AlexOakes )

At 8.27pm, the airport said on X that emergency services had confirmed the terminal was “safe to reopen” and it was doing “everything we can to ensure flights depart as planned today”.

The Met Police said in a statement: "Specialist officers attended the scene alongside the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service and conducted a thorough search of the area. No trace of any adverse substance was found.

"Around 20 people reported an injury. None were deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing. Enquiries are ongoing."

The LFB said it was in the process of standing down its response, and that the cause of the incident remained under investigation.

open image in gallery Airport staff handed out foil blankets to confused travellers ( X/@AlexOakes )

Earlier on Monday evening, the airport had advised passengers not to travel to Terminal 4, while National Rail Enquiries said trains were unable to call at the terminal because of the incident. Already, transport links to the airport were impacted by London Underground strikes.

The LFB said it was first called about the incident at 5.01pm and crews from Feltham, Heathrow, Wembley and surrounding fire stations had attended.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander said she was monitoring updates from those at the scene and the airport.

“Emergency services are responding to an incident at Heathrow’s Terminal 4 which has prompted its evacuation,” she wrote on X. “I’m monitoring updates from those on the scene, as well as Heathrow Airport itself. Passengers should not travel to Terminal 4 until advised otherwise.”

open image in gallery Terminal 4 travellers stood outside the airport ( X/@AlexOakes )

FlightRadar data analysed by The Independent showed that a number of flights were delayed by the emergency evacuation. Qatar Airways appeared to have three flights running behind schedule, as did two Etihad flights to Abu Dhabi, which was set to jeopardise hundreds of connections.

The incident comes months after Heathrow Airport closed following an “unprecedented” electrical substation fire which halted 1,300 flights.

London Heathrow is the UK’s busiest airport, and just last month it recorded its busiest day ever. The airport saw more than a quarter of a million passengers passing through its four terminals - a total of 270,869 passengers - on 1 August.

It came after a month in which it saw almost no growth in passenger numbers, which executives said was due to capacity constraints.

The UK’s busiest airport said that 7,981,137 passengers flew in and out of the terminals in July. That is compared with 7,980,455 during July 2024.