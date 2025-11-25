Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers have given their blessing to Heathrow’s controversial £49bn expansion plan at the UK’s busiest hub airport, including a third runway.

The “resilient and efficient” project could see flight movements grow by 57 per cent to more than 2,000 per day, with passengers numbers rising 79 per cent to 150 million.

The government says it will “enable quicker, quieter, and greener flights to take off from a new runway by 2035”.

The transport secretary, Heidi Alexander, said: “Heathrow is our only hub airport which supports trade, tourism and hundreds of thousands of jobs, underpinning prosperity not only in the South East but across the UK.

“Today is another important step to enable a third runway and build on these benefits, setting the direction for the remainder of our work to get the policy framework in place for airport expansion.

“This will allow a decision on a third runway plan this parliament which meets our key tests including on the environment and economic growth.

“We’re acting swiftly and decisively to get this project off the ground so we can realise its transformational potential for passengers, businesses, and our economy sooner.”

The cost of the new 3,500m runway alone is estimated at £21bn – of which £1.5bn will be spent on diverting the M25 motorway to the west.

open image in gallery Motorway move: Heathrow’s map of the M25 diversion ( Heathrow Airport )

Read more: Everything you need to know about Heathrow’s expansion plans

Additional terminal infrastructure is projected to cost a further £12bn. With other work to expand the existing terminal capacity, the total bill is set at £49bn.

Airlines are concerned that the cost will be met by current passengers paying even higher charges to use what is already one of the most expensive airports in the world.

Carriers including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic had supported an alternative £25bn expansion proposal from hotel tycoon Surinder Arora. His “Heathrow West” plan involved a shorter runway that would not require moving the M25.

The government says the official Heathrow proposal “offers the most deliverable option”. Yet the door has been left open to the Arora Group to remain involved – with the possibility that his organisation rather than Heathrow Airport Ltd could be the promoter to deliver the project.

Mr Arora said: “We welcome the Government not having chosen a promoter for the scheme and that the option for a promoter other than Heathrow Airport Limited remains possible.

“It’s imperative there is a clear and transparent process for selecting a promoter to ensure it best serves the interests of consumers.

“We have long argued that regulatory reform and the introduction of competition at Heathrow Airport is absolutely imperative to keep costs under control at the airport.”

open image in gallery The total bill for expansion plans is set at £49bn ( PA Archive )

The chancellor, Rachel Reeves, said: “We’re taking action where previous governments hesitated, and moving forward with Heathrow’s third runway to drive economic growth, international investment and better connections for our country.

“That means opening the door to new growth and opportunity with Heathrow expansion – creating over 100,000 jobs, boosting our economy, and giving businesses and communities the certainty they need to thrive.”Sir Howard Davies, whose Airports Commission recommended the same basic plan a decade ago, welcomed the decision – and said the issue of London’s orbital motorway could be managed.

He told Times Radio: “The plans did look a little bit surprising when we first looked at them, but I think they are practical, and Heathrow have worked hard on a method of digging a parallel motorway to the M25, which would then switch over once the runway's built over.”

Environmentalists argue that any expansion would be a disaster. Paul McGuinness, chair of the No 3rd Runway Coalition, said the plan would involve “the demolition of several villages, the displacing of up to 15,000 residents and the decades long construction disruption which even requires tunnelling over the M25’s busiest junction”.

He said: “On behalf of the UK and its taxpayers, the government is not only being irresponsible in giving the go-ahead to this misguided project. It is committing an act of national self-harm”.

The government is updating the Airports National Policy Statement in line with the latest plans. A Development Consent Order must then be approved before work can begin. Ministers hope work can begin within the lifetime of the current parliament, which could run until the summer of 2030.

Read more: Heathrow on cards for easyJet ‘if price is right’ says airline CEO