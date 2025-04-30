Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new bird hide designed to resemble an air traffic control tower near Heathrow Airport, offers a unique perspective on the surrounding wildlife.

The structure provides access to one of 13 nature reserves on airport-owned land, where visitors can observe a diverse range of species.

Free birdwatching sessions and guided nature tours led by Heathrow ecologists are available for booking via Eventbrite.

According to Heathrow, these reserves are home to 79 bird species, including kingfishers and barn owls, along with rare spiders and hundreds of butterfly species.

The bird hide, aptly named the "nature traffic control tower," aims to highlight Heathrow's nature positive plan.

This initiative focuses on understanding and mitigating the airport's environmental impact through various strategies.

These include expanding conservation land management, reducing water pollution through improved surface water management, and investing in UK forests and peatland.

open image in gallery Jerry Dyer, of Big Jet TV, visited the bird hide near Heathrow Airport

Some £250 million has been invested by Heathrow in carbon and sustainability projects since 2022.

Becky Coffin, communities and sustainability director at Heathrow, said: “Our work to support nature happens all year round – from introducing cattle to graze habitats in spring, to discovering new-to-science fungi in our woodlands in autumn, and rotational hedgerow management in winter.

“Maintaining and restoring nature is a priority for Heathrow, and we hope this birdwatching experience helps bring our nature positive plan to life and shows travellers that Heathrow is committed to biodiversity, giving them greater confidence in their travel choices.”

Jerry Dyer, who runs online plane livestream channel Big Jet TV, said the bird hide is “an ingenious idea that brings together two of my favourite things – aviation and nature”.

He went on: “The nature traffic control tower isn’t just a fun nod to aviation, it marks (the airport’s) serious commitment to protecting local wildlife and making real investments in sustainability.

“With the new nature positive plan pledging to support local biodiversity and ecosystems, Heathrow is proving it’s not just about connecting people around the globe but caring for the planet too.”