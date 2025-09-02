Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Heathrow expansion plan headed up by a hotel tycoon is partnering with an airport in Singapore and promises flyers “ the best passenger experience in the world”.

Hotel tycoon Surinder Arora’s Heathrow expansion plan is being partnered by Singapore’s Changi airport, which is ranked by Consultancy Skytrax as the world’s best airport, with features such as a swimming pool, cinema and butterfly garden.

Arora Group and Heathrow’s owners both recently submitted plans to the Department for Transport for a third runway at the west London airport.

The former wants to build a 2,800-metre runway, while the latter is seeking permission for a full-length 3,500-metre runway.

open image in gallery Hotel tycoon Surinder Arora ( Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images )

Arora Group says the “primary benefit” of its plan, named Heathrow West, is that it would avoid the costly and disruptive need to divert the M25 motorway.

A shorter runway could have limits on its use, although Arora Group insists it would be able to accommodate aircraft of all sizes.

Mr Arora, who is one of the largest landowners at Heathrow, said: “We are proud to deliver a highly credible proposal for a shorter runway and more efficient expansion at Heathrow.

“This reduces the costs, the delivery timescales and significant construction risks building across the M25 alike.

open image in gallery Changi Airport has been ranked as the world’s best ( Getty Images )

“We welcome all debate on which scheme demonstrates better value for the airlines, passengers and the British economy as a whole and continue to engage with the Government on the merits of our plan.”

Arora Group stated the new runway could be fully operational by 2035, while a new terminal would open in two phases, in 2036 and 2040.

The plan, developed with infrastructure company Bechtel, has a cost estimate of under £25 billion, not including the redevelopment of the airport’s existing central area.

Heathrow has said its runway and airfield plan would be privately funded at a cost of £21 billion.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is reviewing the plans so that a review of the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS) can begin later this year.

The ANPS will provide the basis for decision-making on any development consent order application.