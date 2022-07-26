Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Heathrow boss blames ‘fake disability’ TikTok trend for travel chaos

‘People are using the wheelchair support to try to get fast-tracked through the airport,’ says John Holland-Kaye

Lucy Thackray
Tuesday 26 July 2022 10:30
Comments
Heathrow CEO blames passengers 'faking disability' to get fast-tracked for travel chaos

Heathrow Airport’s CEO, John Holland-Kaye, has accused passengers of faking disabilities to “try and get fast-tracked”, adding to the recent travel chaos.

In an interview with LBC on Tuesday morning, the airport chief claimed that “travel hack” videos on the social media platform TikTok had sparked a trend for able-bodied travellers claiming they need wheelchair assistance at the airport.

LBC host Nick Ferrari said: “Last week 20 wheelchair passengers waited in their allocated area for someone to take them through immigration.

“There was no air conditioning; these people sitting there knowing it was an absolute disgrace.

“Why can’t we get people, it would appear, at Terminal Three, to look after those with mobility issues?”

Recommended

Mr Holland-Kaye replied: “Well, we do have as many people now working in our ‘passengers requiring support’ team as we had before the pandemic.

“We’ve seen demand has gone up significantly.

“Some of this is because people are using the wheelchair support to try to get fast-tracked through the airport; that is absolutely the wrong thing to be doing. We need to protect that for the people who most need help.”

Mr Ferrari asked if Mr Holland-Kaye was saying people were “flagrantly abusing the rules and pretending they need that when they don’t?”

”Absolutely, and if you go on TikTok you’ll see that is one of the travel hacks that people are recommending,” he added, reiterating: “Please don’t do that, we need to protect the service for people who need it most.”

Mr Holland-Kaye also accused disabled passengers and those requiring special assistance of requesting it too late, saying: “About half of people who ask for it only ask once they’re on the plane.”

He urged passengers to “let [Heathrow] know well in advance so that we are able to meet your needs”.

In June one TikTok user angered social media users by pretending to need a wheelchair in order to skip long airport queues.

Student Wolf Jenkins filmed himself jumping queues at Ibiza airport before a flight home to Bristol, admitting he had pretended to have an injured ankle and been given a wheelchair.

Meanwhile, many travellers with disabilities have reported disheartening delays when arriving or travelling through the UK’s airports.

Last month one passenger spoke out about feeling “traumatised and humiliated” after special assistance was slow or non-existent at two separate UK airports, either side of her flight.

Recommended

Meanwhile, this week passenger David Judd slammed Manchester Airport for their slow special assistance service, which he said made him feel “as insignificant as a person can feel”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in