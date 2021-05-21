Heathrow to open dedicated ‘red list’ arrivals channel

Heathrow Airport has announced plans to open a dedicated arrivals facility for red list passengers.

It follows criticism levelled at the UK’s biggest airport after pictures showing arrivals from different colour-banded countries queuing in close proximity were shared on social media.

On 20 May, transport secretary Grant Shapps said Heathrow had until the end of the month to put in place a solution for the issue of red list passengers mingling with amber and green list arrivals at the airport.

Heathrow has now responded by saying that a dedicated facility will open “in the coming weeks”.

A spokesperson said: “Red list routes will likely be a feature of UK travel for the foreseeable future as countries vaccinate their populations at different rates.

“We’re adapting Heathrow to this longer-term reality by opening a dedicated arrivals facility in the coming weeks for red list passengers arriving on direct flights.”

They said that opening such a facility would be “logistically very challenging”, but that it would enable Border Force to carry out its duties more efficiently as passenger volumes increase in line with the green list.

“Until then, the current red list system will remain in place,” the spokesperson added.

“This system has been designed by the government and has several layers of protection to keep passengers and colleagues safe – including mandatory negative Covid tests for all international arrivals, mandatory use of face coverings, social distancing, segregation and enhanced cleaning regimes and ventilation in immigration halls.”

It follows a week of confusion for British travellers, fuelled by mixed messaging from the government.

Boris Johnson was forced to clarify that people should not be going on holiday to amber countries after environment secretary George Eustice said Brits could visit these destinations to see friends and familiar.

The Prime Minister said during PMQs on Wednesday: “It is very, very clear – you should not be going to an amber list country except for some extreme circumstance, such as the serious illness of a family member. You should not be going to an amber list country on holiday.”

It is now legal to travel for leisure, and the colour bands are for guidance only.