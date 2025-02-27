Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly 450 staff members working at Heathrow Airport are set to vote on strike action over pay in an effort to match what peers at Gatwick are receiving.

Unite, which represents workers across all sectors in the UK and Ireland, announced that passenger assistance workers are being balloted for strike action over their pay.

Almost 450 Wilson James workers at Heathrow, who provide assistance to passengers with restricted mobility, will have until 20 March to vote on the strike action.

Unite said the workers are “angry” at being paid an average of 9.5 per cent less than Wilson James staff at Gatwick Airport performing the same role.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “There is absolutely no justification for Wilson James paying its Heathrow workers significantly less than its Gatwick staff doing the same job.

“Both Wilson James and Heathrow are extremely wealthy. The money is there to close the pay gap – Unite will support our members 100 per cent to ensure that happens.”

The union said that strike action would affect passenger assistance services across the entire airport.

Unite regional officer Martin West said: “There is still time to avoid industrial action but Wilson James must come back with an acceptable pay offer.

“Heathrow is thriving and we urge the airport’s management to step in and ensure that its Wilson James workers are properly compensated for their hard work and dedication.”

In a statement to Travel Weekly, a Wilson James spokesperson said: “We are disheartened that we are yet to reach an agreement for the review of pay to our colleagues at Heathrow airport.

“The company has put forward an above inflation pay offer to our team, which would secure a 5.16 per cent pay increase. This increase would take hourly pay to at least 21 per cent above National Living Wage.

“We are aware that Unite did not ballot their members on our pay offer so members have not yet had the opportunity to accept or reject this.

“Wilson James remains committed to seeking a resolution through continued discussions with Unite and has contingency plans in place to ensure that the assistance service will always be available to support passengers at Heathrow.”

The ballot action announcement comes the same day that Heathrow reported it had a 31 per cent surge in annual profits, as well as a record year for passengers.

The airport reported pre-tax profits of £917m for 2024, which is up from £701m in 2023, as well as a six per cent rise in annual passengers travelling through its terminals to 83.9 million.

However, revenues did see a 3.5 per cent drop to £3.56bn and underlying earnings also dropped 8.7 per cent to £2.04m, something that Heathrow blamed on lower charges paid by airlines set by regulator the Civil Aviation Authority.

The Independent has contacted Wilson James for comment.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast