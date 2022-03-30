British Airways flights delayed at Heathrow after ‘global IT system failure’

British Airways appears to be suffering another IT systems outage at Heathrow airport, which is causing significant flight delays.

“We’re live at Heathrow and hearing British Airways IT systems are down, globally,” wrote Big Jet TV on twitter.

The claim has been backed up by numerous passengers, who have shared their frustrations on social media,

“Sitting at BA T5 gate currently where all computers are down again this month,” commented twitter user Jessica. “Do not trust Heathrow or BA to take care of your bags overnight if you’d like to see your things again.”

Brendan Dorian tweeted: “All Access to airside at Terminal 5 Heathrow Airport currently prohibited, telephone landlines also down... no one going anywhere.”

It appears to primarily be Heathrow’s Terminal 5 that’s affected, with claims circulating that Iberia and Qatar Airways flights are also being impacted by the shutdown.

Other twitter users are claiming that no one at T5 is being allowed through security or to check in their bags.

“Been waiting to board since 11.45 - airport wide boarding systems failure - almost no announcements,” wrote another passenger.

More follows...