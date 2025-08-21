Hundreds of England’s top attractions will be free in September

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Free admission to hundreds of England’s tourist attractions will be available throughout September.

The Heritage Open Days festival will take place from 12 to 21 September, offering visitors complimentary access to historical sites such as museums, music halls, churches, mandirs and stately homes.

Highlights include the opportunity to try shipwreck archaeology in Hampshire, or to tour a Cold War-era military bunker at Alconbury Weald in Cambridgeshire.

Maritime lovers can explore Portland Port in Dorset, while history enthusiasts can join a family walk in London to learn about Black Tudor history, or step back in time at Jarrow Hall in Northumbria.

The 2025 festival is themed around the idea of “architecture”, which has been interpreted by each organisation taking part.

Hundreds of National Trust properties will also be opening up their doors for free on certain days, including Cliveden House, Beningbrough Hall and Lindisfarne Castle.

Many of the opportunities are exclusively available during the open days.

While every activity is free, some tickets do, however, need to be confirmed ahead of visiting. To discover what is on in your area and details of booking, head to the Heritage Open Days website.

Liam Montgomery, Heritage Open Days marketing and projects manager, said: “For many, architecture is about more than just buildings; it's really all about people, and the ways we interact with the world around us.

“This year's festival is a great opportunity to delve into the rich tapestry of local stories across England. It's an open invitation to explore, learn, and be inspired by people and place.”

Founded in 1994, Heritage Open Days has aimed to make history and culture more accessible to citizens for more than 30 years.

Around one-third of the one million visitors last year said they had not visited a heritage site or event in the past year, while 82 per cent said their visit made them more proud of their local area.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast