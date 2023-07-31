Guests ‘unable to go to the toilet’ after UK holiday park hit by water problems

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Guests staying at a Parkdean Resorts holiday park claim they’ve been left unable to use the toilets due to a water outage over the weekend.

The Cresswell Towers property in Northumberland has been affected by problems since Saturday afternoon, which has meant no washing up – and subsequently no food or drinks served in the restaurant – or use of the showers.

Parkdean Resorts have apologised for the situation. The Independent understands that the issue is related to water supply to the park – which the company says is out of their control.

Lorraine Lowrey, who has been staying at the site as part of a group of five adults and two children, told Newcastle’s Evening Chronicle that the problems have “absolutely ruined” the holiday.

“It’s the school holidays, the kids are upset, we can’t get a shower after we’ve been on the beach. You cannot wash the dishes, you can’t cook, there’s no food on site,” she added.

According to Ms Lowrey, guests were “going mad” at reception, and she also complained that she didn’t receive any advance warning of the issues after a staff member apparently told her that the problems had been occurring all of last week – something which Parkdean Resorts denies.

A spokesperson for Cresswell Towers holiday park told The Independent: “Unfortunately for reasons out of our control, we have experienced a water outage at the park. We are doing everything we can to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

“We have apologised to guests for the inconvenience, providing free bottled water as well as gestures of goodwill.”

Parkdean Resorts was founded in 2015 and is the UK’s largest holiday park operator, with 66 sites across England, Scotland and Wales. Last year, the firm announced that £140 million was being spent on new accommodation, new and upgraded activities and facilities, and installing park-wide Wi-Fi.