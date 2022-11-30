Should you strip the bed at a hotel? Man sparks debate after girlfriend calls him ‘mental’
One commenter said the gesture was ‘definitely appreciated by hotel staff’
A man has sparked debate online after sharing that he always strips the bed when leaving a hotel.
The unnamed traveller shared a conversation he had had with his girlfriend on Reddit concerning hotel etiquette, the Mirror reported.
He wrote on the forum: “When you stay in a hotel for a weekend away or whatever, when leaving the hotel I strip the bed, gather the towels and put them all in a pile in the shower or bath.
“My reasoning is that it makes the hotel workers’ jobs easier. I heard they get like, seven minutes to completely ready a room, and also ensures that the bed is changed for the next person.”
The man explained that his girlfriend thinks he’s “mental” for going through the extra effort, asking: “Any thoughts? Do others do this? Any hotel worker’s want to chime in?”
Readers shared their own thoughts in the comments - and opinion was split.
One said: "I don’t strip the bed, but I put all towels in the bath, rubbish in the bin, used cups/glasses in same place and fold down the duvet and generally make sure the bed is tidy (but I don’t make it)."
“I always put used towels in the bath/shower, but I don’t think I’ve ever stripped the bed,” said another commenter.
Another wrote: “It’s OTT but very nice of you. You should feel proud, I guess. Well done!”
Others praised the man for showing “respect” to hotel staff, while some said they would rather show thanks by leaving a £10 note on the bedside table.
One praised the original poster, saying: “Just so you know, I worked at a hotel and doing that does actually help the housekeepers big time. So please keep doing it, it’s a very nice gesture that is definitely appreciated by the staff!”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies