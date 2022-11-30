Jump to content

Should you strip the bed at a hotel? Man sparks debate after girlfriend calls him ‘mental’

One commenter said the gesture was ‘definitely appreciated by hotel staff’

Ella Doyle
Wednesday 30 November 2022 08:26
Comments
Do you make the bed before leaving?

Do you make the bed before leaving?

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A man has sparked debate online after sharing that he always strips the bed when leaving a hotel.

The unnamed traveller shared a conversation he had had with his girlfriend on Reddit concerning hotel etiquette, the Mirror reported.

He wrote on the forum: “When you stay in a hotel for a weekend away or whatever, when leaving the hotel I strip the bed, gather the towels and put them all in a pile in the shower or bath.

“My reasoning is that it makes the hotel workers’ jobs easier. I heard they get like, seven minutes to completely ready a room, and also ensures that the bed is changed for the next person.”

The man explained that his girlfriend thinks he’s “mental” for going through the extra effort, asking: “Any thoughts? Do others do this? Any hotel worker’s want to chime in?”

Readers shared their own thoughts in the comments - and opinion was split.

One said: "I don’t strip the bed, but I put all towels in the bath, rubbish in the bin, used cups/glasses in same place and fold down the duvet and generally make sure the bed is tidy (but I don’t make it)."

“I always put used towels in the bath/shower, but I don’t think I’ve ever stripped the bed,” said another commenter.

Another wrote: “It’s OTT but very nice of you. You should feel proud, I guess. Well done!”

Others praised the man for showing “respect” to hotel staff, while some said they would rather show thanks by leaving a £10 note on the bedside table.

One praised the original poster, saying: “Just so you know, I worked at a hotel and doing that does actually help the housekeepers big time. So please keep doing it, it’s a very nice gesture that is definitely appreciated by the staff!”

