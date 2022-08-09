Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A seasoned southeast Asia traveller has shared her top tips for taking a long-distance train in Thailand.

Marielle Descalsota told Insider how she had spent 13 hours travelling across Thailand on a sleeper train, which rolled through dense jungle, covering 467 miles and nine Thai provinces in total.

The travel writer shared her top tips for anyone who wants to follow in her footsteps and book the Thai overnight train.

1. Take breaks at stations but don’t get left behind

Ms Descalota’s first tip is to take brief walks during the frequent stops to stretch your legs, but not to stray too far from the train when doing this - in case it leaves without you.

“While the train stopped at around a dozen stations throughout the trip, the length of each stop varied. There were one or two times prior to reaching Ayutthaya that the train stopped for more than 15 minutes, but for the most part it either didn’t stop at all, or only took a few minutes to do so.

“What’s more, the train sounded its horn before leaving during some of the stops, but not all of them. This means it’s all too easy to get left behind as the train takes off for the next leg of its journey.”

2. Book direct

When it comes to booking the trip, she suggests booking through the official Thai Railway website, rather than that of a third-party. As well as being able to book in advance and print her own ticket, she says: “I paid 2,906 baht (£68), or around $81, to book an entire first-class cabin with two bunk beds. I initially paid $30 more when I booked via third-party.”

3. Choose a forward-facing cabin

Ms Descalota booked a backward-facing cabin, and wasn’t a fan. “It didn’t bother me too much but I found it more difficult to take photographs and enjoy the sights outside the window. If you have motion sickness, make sure to choose a cabin with front-facing beds for a more comfortable experience,” she advises.

4. Take plenty of snacks - and don’t expect great wifi

“Since Thailand had just fully opened up to tourists on 1 July, not all of amenities on the sleeper train and railway stations were back to normal,” Ms Descalota says of her late July trip. “There was no food for sale on board [and] barely any stops on a 10-hour stretch of the trip.” In terms of food, she says, “shop around for some Thai meals at the food stalls located outside the station before boarding the train.”

5. Download some entertainment

The intrepid rail traveller recommends having some entertainment downloaded and available offline on your phone or laptop before setting off. She warns there was “no cell service or wifi for more than half the trip”. The lighting in the cabin can also be dim, so reading and writing during the journey was tricky, she added.

6. Pack light

There isn’t unlimited space for all your belongings on the Chiang Mai to Bangkok train. “Space in the cabins is limited, so don’t bring more luggage with you than is strictly necessary,” says Ms Descalota.

7. Be by your window for golden hour

Much of the mostly nocturnal journey was made in darkness, says the writer, so there isn’t much of an opportunity to enjoy views from the windows. However: “the upside to this is that the jungles, rivers, and rice paddy fields look majestic during golden hour.” She also got to see glimpses of Bangkok and its outskirts at sunrise: “a cityscape with buildings, roads, and people preparing for the day ahead.”