Northern transport hub wins best large station at ‘Railway Oscars’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A northern train hub has been awarded Large Station of the Year at a ceremony dubbed the “Railway Oscars”.

Hull Paragon Interchange received the gong at the National Railway Awards, which took place in London on 17 September.

Judges praised Hull Paragon for its wellbeing initiatives and platform decoration, making it a “landmark the city can be proud of.”

Operated by TransPennine Express (TSP), the station was complimented for its artwork, colourful planters and storyboards that “showcase the character of the city.”

It was also commended for its multi-agency safeguarding centre, which opened in 2023 following a £100k investment. The hub operates as a consistent point of contact between those in need and local police, charities and community agencies.

open image in gallery TransPennine Express accepting the award at the ‘Railway Oscars’ ( TransPennine Express )

Judges described it as the “cherry on top” and was highlighted as a model of how stations can support their communities.

Ben Courtney, former station manager for Hull, Brough and Selby said the recognition was well-deserved.

“Hull proudly stands as the largest integrated rail and bus interchange in the north, and is a station we can all be proud of,” Mr Courtney said.

“This award reflects the hard work, passion and commitment of colleagues, partners and the local community who have transformed Hull Paragon into a safer, more welcoming and vibrant place.”

Northern and Hull Trains also operate services from the station. Some 2.6 million passengers passed through between April 2023 and March 2024 according to Office of Rail and Road data.

open image in gallery The ‘Hullywood’ mural celebrates the station’s appearances in film and television ( TransPennine Express )

The railway station was reimagined as London’s Waterloo during the filming of Steve McQueen’s 2024 film Blitz.

A “Hullywood”mural was unveiled to celebrate the station’s role in the production.

Other winners at the National Railway Awards included Penrith, which took home the prize of Small Station of the Year. London Bridge was awarded Major Station of the Year, while Greater Anglia was crowned Passenger Operator of the Year.

Read more: I’ve ridden the world’s railways – here’s why Scotland’s are the best