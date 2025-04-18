Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People travelling by train on Good Friday are being warned of journey disruptions as drivers at one company walk out.

Hull Trains drivers are striking as part of a long-running dispute regarding the dismissal of a colleague.

Members of the drivers’ union Aslef will walk out for the day.

The union says the driver was unfairly dismissed after raising a safety issue. Hull Trains disputes the allegation.

“The company’s failure to act responsibly has enormous implications, not just for rail workers and passengers at Hull Trains, but for staff and passengers right across the wider rail network,” Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said.

“This is a moral issue because we have a culture on the railway designed to keep everyone safe.

“Anyone who works on the railway should be able to report a safety concern without fearing they will be penalised, punished, or lose their livelihood. The company has behaved deplorably.”

open image in gallery Members of Aslef at Hull Trains are walking out for the day

A spokesperson for Hull Trains said the safety of customers and workers remained the company’s number one priority.

“Aslef have declined two recent offers that we have made for constructive talks and Hull Trains remains open to dialogue.

“There are minor alterations to our timetable, with details published on our website. The majority of our services are still operating as planned.”

Hull Trains previously said it followed highly regulated industry standard agreements and procedures for safety.

The operator said most services ran during previous strikes over the dispute.

The company operates services between Hull and London King’s Cross, with stops at stations including Selby, Doncaster, Retford and Grantham.

open image in gallery Gatwick Airport workers are striking over pensions this weekend ( Gatwick Airport Ltd )

The Hull Trains strike is just one disruption facing travellers over Easter weekend.

Network Rail is preparing to begin its Easter engineering work, closing a number of railway lines.

The most significant impact will be at London Euston, which will have no services to or from Milton Keynes on Saturday and Easter Sunday, and a reduced timetable on Good Friday and Monday.

Those planning on flying to their Bank Holiday destinations will also face “major disruption”, as Gatwick Airport workers are set to strike over pensions.

Heavy rain forecast by the Met Office could also disrupt journeys, the RAC has warned, as a yellow rain warning has been put in place across the south west of England.