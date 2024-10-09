Hurricane Milton: Your rights as thousands of UK tourists’ flights cancelled amid storm’s threat to life

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

The latest bulletin from the US National Hurricane Center for Wednesday 9 October makes grim reading.

“Milton remains a catastrophic category 5 hurricane,” the organisation announced at 5am local time (10am UK time). “Forecast to make landfall on the Florida Gulf coast late tonight as a dangerous major hurricane.”

Hurricane Milton is forecast to bring potentially catastrophic storm surges, high winds and heavy rain to Florida’s Gulf Coast, including the densely populated tourist destinations of Tampa Bay.

The Foreign Office says: “Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida on the night of 9 October or morning of 10 October with tropical force winds affecting the west coast from the morning of 9 October.

“There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and high winds on the west coast and heavy rainfall and high winds are expected to impact large parts of Florida.”

Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for 35 counties in Florida. Walt Disney World will start closing its theme parks at 1pm local time on Wednesday.

The UK sends more visitors to the “Sunshine State” than any other nation – an average of over 3,100 per day last year, and probably more in 2024.

What are your options if you are one of the many British tourists in Florida, or booked to travel imminently? These are the key questions and answers.

What is happening to flights to and from Florida?

Orlando International

Florida’s main holiday airport, Orlando International (MCO), “will cease commercial passenger operations at 8am [1pm UK time] Wednesday 9 October”.

All UK flights expected to arrive and depart on 9 October have been cancelled – except for Virgin’s Edinburgh-Orlando flight, which is postponed by 24 hours to 10 October.

In addition, Virgin Atlantic has told The Independent that flight VS91 from Heathrow to Orlando on Thursday 10 October, as well as the inbound VS92, will be grounded.

A spokesperson for Virgin Atlantic said: “Services to and from Orlando and Tampa are subject to cancellations and delays. We’d like to thank our customers for their patience as we work through the impact of Hurricane Milton.”

MCO says in a statement: “The airport, in collaboration with federal and airline partners, agreed to cease commercial operations to prevent aircraft from operating under unsafe weather conditions for landings and take-offs.

“Crews are increasing their activity with storm preparations as Hurricane Milton barrels toward Central Florida.

“Hurricane preparations throughout the facility, including sandbagging doors and tying down all boarding bridges, are being finalised.

“If flights are cancelled and passengers are unable to leave as planned, our team will provide guidance on nearby hotels, transportation, and available shelter options.

“MCO is not designated as a shelter, so we encourage passengers to have backup lodging plans.”

Melbourne Orlando

Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) will close to commercial flight operations at 2pm local time [7pm UK time] on Wednesday 9 October and will reopen at 9am [2pm in the UK] on Friday.

Tui is the only UK operator to use Melbourne. It said it expected its flying programme “to be extremely disrupted”.

The travel company has cancelled a flight to Melbourne Orlando from Gatwick on Wednesday and is “contacting customers directly to discuss their options”.

Tampa International Airport

Tampa International Airport (TPA) suspended operations at 9am local time (2pm UK time) on Tuesday 8 October.

Among the many flights that have been grounded include British Airways flight BA2167 from London Gatwick to Tampa on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with the corresponding return trips operated as BA2166.

Virgin Atlantic has also cancelled its Heathrow-Tampa-Heathrow flights, VS129/130, on the same days.

The airport says: “TPA plans to resume services as soon as it is safe to do so later this week, but passengers should check with their airlines regarding flight schedules.”

I am stuck in Florida in the hurricane frontline – what can I do?

If you have booked a package holiday the tour operator should make arrangements. If you are on a DIY trip, you are on your own.

Fortunately emergency management arrangements are well-planned and robust.

Visit Tampa Bay says: “Visitors are always asked to evacuate waterfront hotels temporarily until a hurricane warning is lifted. Although emergency officials will err on the side of caution, evacuation orders are only given if there is a significant storm threat.”

For tourists ordered to evacuate their hotels, the organisation says: “Check with the front desk or hotel concierge regarding availability at another hotel farther inland.

“If visitors do not want to change hotels or can not find availability in a similar level accommodation, Hillsborough County [the administrative district for Tampa Bay] will provide visitors the opportunity to evacuate to a hurricane shelter while a hurricane warning is in effect for the area their accommodations are located.

“If visitors do not have a rental car or their own car while visiting, the County provides buses and shuttles to local hurricane shelters.”

In Orlando, the local authority – Orange County Government – has provided 11 designated shelters in schools in the area.

Agreed, that does not sound like much of a holiday. At all times you should follow official instructions.

What does the Foreign Office say?

The updated travel advice urges British travellers

monitor approaching storms on the US National Hurricane Center website

follow instructions from local authorities, including evacuation orders

visit the Federal Emergency Management Agency website for information on preparing for extreme weather and evacuating

check with your airline or travel agent about possible disruption to flights or airport services and follow their advice

Will the Orlando attractions stay open?

No. Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park will close at 1pm local time on Wednesday, while the Magic Kingdom park, EPCOT and Disney Springs will close at 2pm.

Walt Disney World says: “It is likely the theme parks will remain closed on Thursday, October 10. We will consider opening Disney Springs on Thursday in the late afternoon, with limited offerings.

“This includes the cancellation of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom park on Thursday, October 10.”

Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Universal CityWalk will be close at 2pm on Wednesday and will not open on Thursday. The company says: “Our hotels remain operational as they focus on taking care of our guests.”

Assuming you are on a UK or EU airline, the carrier is obliged to get you home as soon as it is safe to do so and there are seats available. While you are waiting the airline must provide accommodation and meals.

Virgin Atlantic says: “We are contacting any Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holiday customers who may be impacted by the hurricane to discuss their options.”

Passengers booked with British Airways can call the airline to discuss options.

Will travel insurance help?

Generally in these circumstances the airline and/or holiday company will provide care. Extra expenses may be met by travel insurance.

What if I am booked to travel out while the airports are closed?

If your flight is cancelled, you can choose between a full refund (including of the inbound portion, assuming it is all on one ticket) and travelling later; while aircraft are likely to be full once flights resume, indirect routings will be possible.

On a package holiday, you can expect either a full refund or, if you go ahead with a curtailed trip, partial reimbursement for the days you lost.

If you are on a DIY holiday and lose money on elements such as car rental or accommodation, you can try to claim on travel insurance.

I am due to fly out at the weekend. Can I claim a refund if I don’t want to travel?

No: if your flight operates as normal there are no grounds to get your money back. But the two leading airlines, BA and Virgin Atlantic, can offer some flexibility to passengers who are due to fly to or from central Florida in the coming days.If you have booked through a third party, you may need to go through them.