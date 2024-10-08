Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Hurricane Milton is forecast to bring potentially catastrophic storm surges, high winds and heavy rain to Florida’s Gulf Coast, including the densely populated tourist destinations of Tampa Bay.

“Extremely powerful Hurricane Milton just north of the Yucatan peninsula,” the National Hurricane Center warned.

“Milton poses an extremely serious threat to Florida and residents are urged to follow the orders of local officials.”

Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for 35 counties in Florida.

The UK sends more visitors to the “Sunshine State” than any other nation – an average of over 3,100 per day last year, and probably more in 2024.

What are your options if you are one of the many British tourists in Florida, or booked to travel imminently? These are the key questions and answers.

What is happening at Tampa airport?

Tampa International Airport (TPA) will suspend operations at 9am local time (2pm UK time) on Tuesday 8 October. Many flights to TPA were cancelled on Monday evening, with one Spirit Airlines flight from Chicago getting as far as the taxiway prior to take off before being cancelled.

All outbound flights from 9am local time have been cancelled, though several flights due to take off in the following hour have been pre-poned (brought forward) to allow them to depart.

The flights that have been grounded include British Airways flight BA2167 from London Gatwick to Tampa on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with the corresponding return trips operated as BA2166.

Virgin Atlantic has also cancelled its Heathrow-Tampa-Heathrow flights, VS129/130, on the same days.

The airport says: “TPA plans to resume services as soon as it is safe to do so later this week, but passengers should check with their airlines regarding flight schedules.”

What is happening at Orlando’s airports?

Florida’s main holiday airport, Orlando International (MCO), “will cease commercial passenger operations at 8am [1pm UK time] Wednesday 9 October”.

Some flights to Orlando have been cancelled on Tuesday afternoon and evening, but all seven UK originating flights on Tuesday are shown as operating normally:

London Heathrow – two on Virgin Atlantic

London Gatwick – two on British Airways, one on Norse Atlantic

Manchester – one each on Aer Lingus and Virgin Atlantic.

The overnight return flights, leaving on Tuesday evening, are also expected to depart as planned.

All UK flights expected to arrive and depart on 9 October will be cancelled – except for Virgin’s Edinburgh-Orlando flight, which is being deferred by 24 hours to 10 October.

In addition, Virgin Atlantic has told The Independent that flight VS91 from Heathrow to Orlando on Thursday 10 October, as well as the inbound VS92.

A spokesperson for Virgin Atlantic said: “Services to and from Orlando and Tampa are subject to cancellations and delays. We’d like to thank our customers for their patience as we work through the impact of Hurricane Milton.”

MCO says in a statement: “The airport, in collaboration with federal and airline partners, agreed to cease commercial operations to prevent aircraft from operating under unsafe weather conditions for landings and take-offs.

“Crews are increasing their activity with storm preparations as Hurricane Milton barrels toward Central Florida.

“Hurricane preparations throughout the facility, including sandbagging doors and tying down all boarding bridges, are being finalised.

“If flights are cancelled and passengers are unable to leave as planned, our team will provide guidance on nearby hotels, transportation, and available shelter options.

“MCO is not designated as a shelter, so we encourage passengers to have backup lodging plans.”

Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) will close to commercial flight operations at 2pm local time [7pm UK time] on Wednesday 9 October and will reopen at 9am [2pm in the UK] on Friday.

I am stuck in Florida in the hurricane frontline – what can I do?

If you have booked a package holiday the tour operator should make arrangements. If you are on a DIY trip, you are on your own.

Fortunately emergency management arrangements are well-planned and robust.

Visit Tampa Bay says: “Visitors are always asked to evacuate waterfront hotels temporarily until a hurricane warning is lifted. Although emergency officials will err on the side of caution, evacuation orders are only given if there is a significant storm threat.”

For tourists ordered to evacuate their hotels, the organisation says: “Check with the front desk or hotel concierge regarding availability at another hotel farther inland.

“If visitors do not want to change hotels or can not find availability in a similar level accommodation, Hillsborough County [the administrative district for Tampa Bay] will provide visitors the opportunity to evacuate to a hurricane shelter while a hurricane warning is in effect for the area their accommodations are located.

“If visitors do not have a rental car or their own car while visiting, the County provides buses and shuttles to local hurricane shelters.”

Agreed, that does not sound like much of a holiday. At all times you should follow official instructions.

What if I am booked to travel home while the airports are closed?

Assuming you are on a UK or EU airline, the carrier is obliged to get you home as soon as it is safe to do so and there are seats available. While you are waiting the airline must provide accommodation and meals.

Virgin Atlantic says: “We are contacting any Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holiday customers who may be impacted by the hurricane to discuss their options.”

Passengers booked with British Airways can call the airline to discuss options.

What if I am booked to travel out while the airports are closed?

If your flight is cancelled, you can choose between a full refund (including of the inbound portion, assuming it is all on one ticket) and travelling later; while aircraft are likely to be full once flights resume, indirect routings will be possible.

On a package holiday, you can expect either a full refund or, if you go ahead with a curtailed trip, partial reimbursement for the days you lost.

If you are on a DIY holiday and lose money on elements such as car rental or accommodation, you can try to claim on travel insurance.

I am due to fly out at the weekend. Can I claim a refund if I don’t want to travel?

No: if your flight operates as normal there are no grounds to get your money back. But the two leading airlines, BA and Virgin Atlantic, can offer some flexibility to passengers who are due to fly to or from central Florida in the coming days. If you have booked through a third party, you may need to go through them.