A Norwegian cruise company has said they have found an "antidote to overtourism” by offering sailings to smaller villages as part of their packages.

Cruise giant Hurtigruten has introduced new “Open Village” experiences along Norway’s remote coastline in collaboration with local residents.

The company said they will be sending a fee per guest to communities involved.

The exclusive experiences have been designed to immerse visitors in the everyday life of three villages on the coast: Træna, Bessaker, and Sæbø.

Excursions will be available to passengers on Hurtigruten’s Signature Line Voyages in the busy summer period between May and September.

These voyages take place on the cruise line’s smaller ships: the only vessels that visit the remote coastal villages during the summer season.

There is space for up to 500 passengers on each ship, with Hurtigruten saying they will directly contribute 250 Norwegian Krone (around £18) per guest to each community they visit.

In Bessaker, guests will be welcomed with a festive village parade and will gain access to historic buildings. Live music, woodcarving activities and homemade treats are also planned.

Over in Sæbø, tourists can attend church concerts, explore the Avalanche Centre and get a guided tour of the town’s natural and cultural history.

Meanwhile, a visit to Træna, one of Norway’s oldest fishing communities, will include tours of the local museum and church, plus self-guided wanders around the town.

“As some of Europe’s best-known destinations struggle with the pressures of overtourism, our approach is deliberately different: slower, more meaningful travel rooted in genuine connection,” said Odd Tore Skildheim, head of product development at Hurtigruten.

“These villages, with a combined population of fewer than 1,000, are not just points on a map. Through our “Open Village” concept, there is no cost to our guests.

“Instead, for every visit we make, there is a direct financial contribution made by Hurtigruten to each community based on the number of guests onboard, ensuring the benefits are felt by the people who live there.

“Our aim is for guests to feel truly welcomed and for locals to feel genuinely supported,” he added.

Knut Johan Monkan, from tourism company Coastal Host Bessaker, said that while the community will be making an income, the Open Village initiative will also be an opportunity for growth.

“In a village of just 170 people, 12 businesses benefit directly from activity providers to artists, bakers and local producers.

“Without this initiative, places like FABrikken, our new restaurant, and Stokkøy Bakeri, named Norway’s best bakery in 2023, would not have managed to keep going.

“The ripple effects are wide-reaching, and Hurtigruten’s presence is essential to creating a sustainable, living village and district.”

