‘Flying’ ferry to offer zero emissions travel in Northern Ireland
The ferry will produce no carbon emissions
A new “flying” ferry which runs entirely on electricity is set to open between Belfast and Bangor and will launch in 2024.
The ferry produces zero carbon emissions and will begin operation by Condor Ferries on a pilot scheme from Belfast to Bangor, Co Down, in 2024.
The 150-seat ferry will use hydrofoils to glide across the surface of the water and produce minimal wake.
According to the firm which has created it, Artemis Technologies, it will “change the way cities around the world utilise and decarbonise their waterways,” The Irish Times reported.
The first ferry - named Zero - will initially create 125 jobs, expected to rise to 1,000 new roles in the next 10 years.
The ferry will also deliver up to 85 per cent fuel savings compared to traditional diesel ferries. It will have a top speed of 38 knots and will be powered by a unique electric propulsion system.
It is among several zero-emission vessels which are being developed by Artemis Technologies in Belfast.
The firm is a spin-off of the Artemis Racing team that competed in the America’s Cup, and its founder.
The ferry will also feature a “unique” high-speed collision avoidance system which will help the vessel avoid wildlife, helping it follow “an altered path away from sea life, wildlife, debris and other in-water objects that might otherwise be obscured from view.”
This isn’t the first sustainable ferry service. Dover has been reconnected with Boulogne in northern France by a sailing yacht that will run a service for pedestrians and cyclists in “an adventurous three- to four-hour crossing,” with zero carbon emissions.
