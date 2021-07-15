Can I travel to Ibiza this summer and what are the rules?

In yet more misery for British holidaymakers, it was announced that Spain’s Balearic Islands would be downgraded to amber in the latest review to the UK’s travel traffic light system, which took place on 14 July.

The Mediterranean isles include tourism favourites Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca.

At the end of June, they joined a handful of other European destinations and were given the green go-ahead and added to the now 29-strong list.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps also confirmed that from 19 July, double-vaccinated Brits returning to the UK from amber list countries would no longer have to self-isolate.

Here’s what you need to know about travelling to the Balearics this summer.

When do Ibiza and Mallorca join the amber list?

The Balearic Islands, comprised of four main islands – Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera – alongside numerous smaller islands and islets, will be downgraded to the amber list from 4am on 19 July.

Will Ibiza and Mallorca let British holidaymakers in?

Yes – although they have reintroduced some restrictions. Previously, the Balearic Islands in addition to mainland Spain were welcoming people travelling from the UK, quarantine-free, with no testing requirement.

However, in early July, Spain announced that British tourists would need to present a negative Covid test (PCR, LAMP, TMR or NEAR, taken within 72 hours of arrival) or proof of full vaccination to enter. Antigen tests are not accepted.

Visitors providing proof of full vaccination at least 14 days prior to arrival in the country will also be permitted to enter the country.

Before travel to Spain, passengers must also complete and sign an online Health Control Form no more than 48 hours prior to travel, declaring any known history of exposure to Covid-19 and giving contact details.

Anyone who has not completed this form electronically via the Spain Travel Health website or app may submit it in paper format prior to boarding.

Do you have to be vaccinated?

No, but if you can show proof of being double jabbed, you can save money on a pricey PCR test prior to travel.

What are the rules in Ibiza and Mallorca and what’s open?

The use of face coverings continues to be mandatory for anyone over the age of six-years-old on all forms of public transport in Spain and in many other indoor and outdoor public spaces, even when social distancing of 1.5 metres is observed.

You should carry a face mask with you at all times and be prepared to wear it during your stay.

Any gathering or meetings in private places of people from different households should be limited to a maximum of six people.

It is prohibited to smoke or use nicotine inhalation devices when in public spaces in the Balearics.

What are the rules for returning amber list travellers?

Those heading to the UK from amber list destinations, such as the Balearics (from 19 July), must present a negative Covid test (lateral flow, rapid antigen or PCR) before departure.

For fully vaccinated travellers, on arrival into the UK there is no mandatory quarantine, but travellers must take a PCR test within two days of entering the country.

For unvaccinated travellers, they must self-isolate for 10 days at home and take an additional PCR test on day eight.