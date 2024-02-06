Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In a world where the ordinary dinner date or concert outing might break the bank, Play Airlines, the Icelandic low-cost carrier, has swooped in with an enticing offer that’s hard to resist.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the airline has unveiled a romantic getaway deal starting at $99 for flights to Iceland or $129 for jetting off to one of nine European destinations, including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Berlin, Dublin, Stockholm, Frankfurt or Hamburg, with a free stopover in Iceland between North America and Europe.

Flights take off from Boston, Washington, DC and New York.

“Play has taken advantage of Iceland’s location near Europe to bring travelers convenient flights and affordable fares, and now the stopover feature brings even more benefits to our passengers,” said CEO Birgir Jonsson. “Rather than having a few hours layover in Iceland, travellers can make a stop to this bucket-list destination for an extra day or week to experience everything our home country has to offer. Long stayovers are a win-win for both us and our passengers to enable exploration at a low price.”

Iceland, with its breathtaking natural landscapes, is a draw for travelers worldwide. Highlights include the Golden Circle route, encompassing the Gullfoss waterfall, the Geysir geothermal area, and Þingvellir National Park, a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Other must-see attractions include the northern lights, which can be observed in various locations across the country, and the Blue Lagoon, a geothermal spa renowned for its warm, mineral-rich waters, as well as the black sand beaches of Reynisfjara. Adventure seekers can also indulge in activities such as glacier hiking, ice cave exploration, and whale watching.

The special offer is available for booking until 6 February at 11:59 pm ET and is valid for one-way flights with Play’s Basic Bundle. Travellers can take advantage of this deal for trips scheduled between February and May 2024 or September and December 2024.

Flights during Iceland’s peak summer season may incur slightly higher costs.