Iceland to host solar eclipse festival next summer

Looking for a unique way to look up at the 2026 solar eclipse? A festival in Iceland will host a four-day event, complete with music, fire ceremonies and science workshops.

From 12 to 15 August 2026, the Iceland Eclipse festival, in the town of Hellissandur, will stage artists, technologists, scientists, and culture-makers.

On 12 August 2026, a total solar eclipse will sweep across the surface of the Earth.

With low light pollution in the wilderness beneath the Snæfellsjökull volcano, both the eclipse and the Perseids meteor shower will likely be seen on site.

According to experts, the greatest duration for the 2026 total solar eclipse – a relatively short two minutes and 18 seconds – will be just off the coast of northwest Iceland.

IMPX and Secret Solstice, an Icelandic culture festival, have collaborated to host the “no-trace” event.

In the lineup, global headliners and Icelandic acts such as Meduza3, Booka Shade, Nightmares on Wax and Cici will perform under Iceland’s midnight sun.

Accommodation options for eclipse fans include tent passes, glamping and private rentals across the region.

Ticket holders will also be encouraged to engage with Iceland’s elements through daily opportunities to “walk, breathe, sweat, and listen”.

There are also nightly fire ceremonies, performances from “medicine musicians”, DJ lounges to recharge and interactive science workshops.

Local voices include Ragnhildur Sigurðardóttir, who oversees conservation efforts of the Snæfellsjökull National Park, and Kári Viðarsson, who will share stories from Hellissandur’s local art scene.

Over 100 acts, speakers and visionaries are currently confirmed for the festival, but collaborators can apply to participate through to the end of the year.

open image in gallery Over 100 acts, speakers and visionaries are currently confirmed for the festival ( Iceland Eclipse )

Icelandic Eclipse said it is inviting attendees to “Dance, Learn, Connect, and Explore through music, ceremony, storytelling, and inspiring experiences.”

The festival added: “While most events build toward a celestial moment, Iceland Eclipse begins with it.”

