‘Inca cruise’ bypasses Peru, heartland of the ancient empire

In the wake of the news that a planned World Cup cruise will now avoid host nation Qatar, a voyage promising “Inca History” is sailing past Peru – the heartland of the Inca Empire.

Hurtigruten, the Norwegian line that runs the expedition ship, said severe Covid travel restrictions were responsible.

MS Fridtjof Nansen, the newest ship in the Hurtigruten fleet, was due to call at three ports in Peru: Salaverry (for Trujillo), Callao (for Lima) and Paracas (for the Nazca Lines).

The 15-day “Inca History, Colonial Highlights and Panama Canal” voyage departed as planned from the Panamanian city of Colon on 9 October.

But three days before departure passengers were told that new Covid measures meant the vessel could not call at any Peruvian port.

An extra stop was added to the itinerary in Guayaquil, the largest city in Ecuador. But passengers are now spending four days sailing the length of Peru’s Pacific coast – without being able to step off the ship and experience the Incan and Spanish colonial history.

The next port of call is Arica in Chile.

While many cruise destinations have eased Covid travel restrictions, Peru maintains a zero-tolerance policy. In the event that a single positive Covid-19 case is discovered on board, the whole ship is placed in quarantine – which would mean passengers and crew would effectively be in lockdown.

Passengers were told: “We liaised closely with Peruvian authorities and received signals from local partners that these stringent infection control measures would be lifted in time for your expedition.

“However, we have not received confirmation from authorities that such restrictions have been removed.”

The cruise line then cut the Peruvian section of the cruise.

Anthony Daniels, UK general manager at Hurtigruten Group said: “We took the unfortunate decision to temporarily adjust a small number of sailings, that were due port in Peru, as a result of governmental Covid-19 regulations currently in place.

“This particular itinerary stopped in Guayaquil, Ecuador where the expert expedition team designed a programme of onboard activities and lectures for our guests to enjoy during the four-day sailing from Guayaquil to Arica, Chile.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in contact with the relevant Peruvian authorities. When appropriate to do so, our team look forward to returning to this part of an incredible itinerary along the South American coast.”

Passengers who decided against travelling but were already in Panama were offered a new flight home and extra hotel accommodation if necessary. It is understood around 25 passengers chose this option from a total capacity of around 500.