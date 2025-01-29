Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man was arrested after opening the emergency exit on a domestic flight minutes before it was to take off from an airport in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

IndiGo flight 6E 6033, bound for Bengaluru in southern India, was scheduled to depart the Jodhpur airport at 10.10am local time.

The cabin crew had just begun the safety demonstration when a passenger, later identified as Axis Bank employee Siraj Kidwai, reportedly opened the emergency exit flap.

Mr Kidwai claimed it was accidental and not intentional.

The incident caused disruption on board, and led to a 20-minute delay in takeoff, NDTV reported.

The pilots and the cabin crew “followed standard operating protocols” and alerted airport security.

“Today, during the safety briefing before the departure of flight 6E 6033 from Jodhpur to Bengaluru, a passenger opened the emergency exit flap. The crew immediately followed standard operating procedures. The passenger was disembarked and handed over to law enforcement officials for investigation,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

Mr Kidwai was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force for questioning.

IndiGo expressed regret for the incident. “We regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers on the flight and reaffirm our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and security in all our operations,” the airline said.

A similar incident took place in 2023 in South Korea when a man opened the emergency door of an Asiana Airlines aircraft just before it landed in Daegu city. The passenger said he was overwhelmed by stress after losing his job, felt suffocated and needed to exit quickly. He was arrested for violating aviation law.

On 8 November last year, an “aggressive” Korean Air passenger was restrained by cabin crew after attempting to open the emergency exit door during a flight to South Korea. Flight KE658 from Bangkok to Seoul was reportedly an hour into its almost five-and-a-half-hour journey when the unidentified man reached for the emergency exit door handle after refusing to move from a crew-only jumpseat.