An airline’s new policy that allows female passengers to choose the gender of the person seated next to them has divided social media users.

IndiGo, India’s largest low-cost airline, announced the change for all its flights starting in August.

Women can now see the gender of other passengers who have already selected seats – with women marked in pink – during online check-in to help them decide where to sit.

Men are not shown this information and can only see available seats.

Social media users have had mixed reactions to the introduction of the booking policy.

One X/Twitter user said: “It’s about time women had the option to choose who they sit next to on a flight. Personal space and comfort matter, especially in a confined space like an airplane.”

“Crazy that measures like this have to be taken because some men just can’t control themselves and invade women’s spaces. all for it tho,” added another.

Several others commented agreeing that “every airline should do this”.

However, some replied calling the initiative “unfair” and questioned why men “can’t choose not to sit next to women”.

A man posted: “That’s discrimination. Should offer men the same choice.”

Another social media user called the move a “regressive step” and said the airline was “going back in time”.

The airline said in a statement that they were proud to introduce the new feature to “make the travel experience more comfortable for our female passengers”.

Before the plane policy, trains and buses in India already allowed women to choose book seats next to other women – reportedly to reduce the risk of sexual assault.

In the US this year, the FBI warned the public about a “serious federal crime that is on the rise” after the agency opened 96 investigations based on cases of in-flight sexual assault in 2023.

Mehtab Syed, assistant director in charge of the FBI Los Angeles Field Office said: “Flyers are urged to be aware of their surroundings and take precautions to stay safe including keeping the armrest down between you and your seatmate and requesting a seat change if the passenger next to you engages in behaviour that makes you feel uncomfortable.”

