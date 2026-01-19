India’s largest airline hit with record £2m fine after mass flight cancellations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India's aviation regulator has levied a record $2.45 million (£1.8m) fine on IndiGo, alongside issuing warnings to senior executives and mandating the removal of the airline's head of operations control.

This decisive action follows mass flight cancellations by the carrier last month.

The nation's largest airline scrapped approximately 4,500 flights during the initial weeks of December, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded nationwide.

The disruption also underscored concerns regarding limited competition within the world's fastest-growing aviation market.

open image in gallery Passengers gather outside Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport after mass cancellation of Indigo flights in New Delhi, India. ( Getty Images )

IndiGo has since acknowledged that poor pilot roster planning was the primary cause of the disruption. A subsequent probe by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) uncovered several operational deficiencies at the airline, particularly after stricter pilot rest and duty rules came into effect last year, the regulator confirmed.

IndiGo INGL.NS, which holds 65 per cent of India's domestic market, failed to properly identify planning gaps or maintain adequate operational buffers, the DGCA said, adding that the airline had an "overriding focus" on maximising the use of crew, aircraft, and network resources.

"(IndiGo's) approach compromised roster integrity and adversely impacted operational resilience," the DGCA said.

A government source said that the fine was the largest imposed by the authority to date, though it amounted to just 0.31 per cent of IndiGo's annual profit for fiscal 2024/25.

IndiGo said in a statement that its board and management were "committed to taking full cognisance of the orders and will, in a thoughtful and timely manner, take appropriate measures."

The DGCA issued warnings to several senior executives, including Chief Operating Officer Isidre Porqueras and Jason Herter, senior vice president of the operations control centre. It directed IndiGo to relieve Herter of his operational duties.

CEO Pieter Elbers received a "caution" for "inadequate overall oversight of flight operations and crisis management," the regulator said.

IndiGo was also ordered to provide a bank guarantee of $5.51 million in favour of the DGCA to ensure "compliance with the directives and long-term systemic correction."

The DGCA said the aviation ministry had also ordered an internal inquiry into the regulator's own functioning.

The cancellations prompted the government to temporarily relax some rules on night duties for pilots to help stabilise IndiGo's operations, a move criticised by pilot unions and safety advocates.

India's competition regulator is reviewing allegations of antitrust violations by the two-decade-old airline