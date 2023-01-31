IndiGo passenger tries to remove emergency exit panel mid-flight

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Passengers onboard a recent IndiGo flight had a troubling experience when one traveller attempted to remove the emergency exit cover mid-flight.

The incident occurred on a domestic Indian service from Nagpur to Mumbai on 24 January.

The Airbus A321neo was still airborne and on the approach for landing when the passenger in question tried to tamper with the cover.

Cabin crew noticed his actions, notified the pilots, and ensured the traveller was “appropriately cautioned”, reports simpleflying.com.

“An FIR has been filed against the passenger for unauthorised tampering of the emergency exit as the aircraft was in the process of landing,” the airline said in a statement.

The plane landed at Mumbai as scheduled without incident.

It’s not the first time a passenger has attempted to open a jet’s emergency exit door while on a flight.

In August 2022, TUI holidaymakers feared for their lives after an “intoxicated passenger” was heard making threats before trying to open the plane’s emergency exit mid-flight.

The man reportedly told fellow passengers “See you in heaven” before trying to open the cabin door at cruising altitude.

Flight TOM2731 from Paphos in Cyprus to Manchester, had already been delayed by several hours due to staffing problems.

It was forced to divert to Zagreb in Croatia early on Wednesday morning (16 August) because of a “disruptive passenger”.

Passengers told the Manchester Evening News that they saw the man openly taking a substance that looked like cocaine and praying on the floor, before he made threats towards other holidaymakers and cabin crew.

A Tui spokesperson said: “The health and safety of our customers and crew is always our highest priority and due to a disruptive passenger the flight was forced to divert to Zagreb, Croatia.

“The passenger was offloaded, was met by police will not travel with Tui when the flight departs later today. We take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive behaviour on our flights.”