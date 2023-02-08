Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An OnlyFans influencer has criticised a beachfront hotel in Queensland, Australia, for outfit shaming her when she stopped by for a drink.

“Alright I’m here for a rant, I’m ranting,” Naomi Tibbles began her Instagram video, posted on 3 February.

The model and OnlyFans influencer told her followers she had taken a daytrip to North Stradbroke Island, known as Straddie, off the coast of Brisbane for a “mental health day”.

She’d been recommended a certain pub, and after taking a long walk across the island’s beach found herself “sweating bullets”, she says. She saw a beachfront bar and decided to stop for a drink.

“I just did about a 3km walk and have to do the walk back home too. I am gonna stop for a watermelon spritz,” she says.

However, she claimed the staff of Stradbroke Beach Hotel soon began to behave oddly in her presence.

“I knew that they were talking about me because they kept watching me and radioing to each other. It was really sus – I was like, what the heck do they think I am?”

“Turns out they wanted to have a talk about what I am wearing,” she claims.

“The first thing the security guard says to me is, ‘We have a dress code here’.”

She alleges the hotel first claimed to have an issue with her wearing “thongs” (flip flops), pointing to her sandals, which have multiple fabric straps, and asking, “Do they look like f***ing thongs?”

Ms Tibbles then alleges the security guard told her: “We’re a family establishment”.

“Yeah cool and I am sitting in a bar where there’s no children allowed,” she says. “The only two children I can see all the way on the other end of the f***ing restaurant I am not in.”

The staffer then allegedly asked her: “Do you have something to cover yourself?”

The influencer said she was shocked at being singled out and “shamed” for what she saw as standard beachwear: “Halfway through my cocktail before I get told in front of the whole damn establishment?”

She showed her followers the full length of her outfit, which comprised a brown bikini, white crocheted trousers, sandals and a sun hat.

She accused the hotel’s staff of “rude”, “embarrassing” and “gross” conduct.

Several Instagram users jumped to the model’s defence, with one writing: “This is wild being steps from the beach. Who wears anything but swimwear at Straddie full stop!?”

“Looks alright to me, on a beach, on an island, in Australia,” said another user.

The Independent has approached Stradbroke Beach Hotel for comment.