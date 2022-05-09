A Russian Instagram star is facing up to six years in jail and a £55,000 fine for taking naked photos beside a ‘sacred’ 700-year-old tree in Bali.

Alina Fazleeva, who has more than 27,000 followers on the platform as @Alina_Yogi, posed naked for images with the roots of the ancient tree in the Tabanan district, taken by her husband.

Local Niluh Djelantik spotted the pictures on Instagram and reported the couple to the Balinese authorities, citing her use of the sacred kayu putih (weeping paperbark) tree for the images, which could be deemed “pornographic” under local laws.

Bali has strict rules around nude photography on the island, covered by the Information and Electronic Transactions Act (ITE) - with those who post offensive images facing up to six years in jail as well as fines of 1 billion IDR (£55,000).

Ms Fazleeva quickly deleted the offending photo, following up with an apology video and a photo of her praying under the same tree, posted with a caption in Indonesian.

“I apologise to all Balinese and Indonesian people, I regret my actions,” she said in a follow-up post.

“I’m so embarrassed, I didn’t mean to offend you in any way, absolutely no knowledge of this place.

“I just prayed under a tree and went straight to the police station to explain this incident and apologise,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I appeal to my friends and all the guests of Bali. I unknowingly made a big mistake for which I regret and I want to tell you so that you don’t repeat it,” she added in a second apology.

“There are a lot of sacred places in Bali and not all of them have information signs about it, as in my case. And it is very important to treat these places and traditions with respect.

“I love Bali with all my heart and once again I apologize to all residents of Bali and ask for forgiveness.”

A spokesperson for the Tabanan Police, Ranefli Dian Candra, confirmed that the couple had been arrested but did not give details of their sentencing.

Local news outlets reported that the couple would be deported from Bali.

It follows a Canadian actor and influencer’s deportation from the island for filming himself doing a naked “haka” atop Bali’s sacred Mount Batur.

Jeffrey Craigen also posted a tearful Instagram apology after being detained by police for his behaviour.

As well as filming it at the summit of Mount Batur, an intensely sacred site for many Balinese people, the expat also attracted criticism from Māori communities for appropriating the haka, a ceremonial dance integral to their culture.

The director of Bali’s Immigration Office took the opportunity to remind tourists that they should be aware of and respect Balinese culture and traditions - less than a week before Ms Fazleeva posted her own naked photos.

“To all foreigners who visit Bali, please act accordingly by respecting our law and Balinese cultural values,” Jamaruli Manihuruk told AFP at the time.