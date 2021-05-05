Hotel group launches 11.59pm check-out

A hotel group is offering guests the chance to check out at 11.59pm, in order to tempt them back when the tourism industry reopens later this month.

Domestic travel to self-contained accommodation in England, Wales and Scotland is now legal, but hotels and B&Bs with shared facilities must wait longer to reopen.

In England, the reopening date for all hospitality is 17 May, which is also when international travel will be unlocked under a “traffic light” system.

With just 12 days to go, hotel groups are pulling out all the stops to entice visitors back through their doors.

From 17 May to 2 June, guests at certain IHG hotels – a group that includes the Kimpton, InterContinental and Crowne Plaza brands – can check out until 11.59pm, as part of the company’s “UK’s Latest Check Out” initiative.

More than 75 hotels are participating, including Manchester’s Kimpton Clocktower hotel, voco Oxford Thames and Crowne Plaza London Docklands.

It means a one-night stay will be extended from the typical 20 hours (from check-in to check-out time) to a potential 33 hours – offering plenty of time to discover the local area, do some sightseeing or simply enjoy the hotel’s facilities.

The offer is available for midweek stays only.