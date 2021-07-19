Ireland today became the only hassle-free overseas destination for vaccinated travellers from Great Britain.

The republic has lifted its requirement for testing and self-isolation for visitors from England, Wales and Scotland – providing they have completed a course of vaccination.

“If you have valid proof of vaccination, no travel-related testing or quarantine will be necessary,” the government says .

Until midnight, arrivals from Great Britain had to provide a negative PCR test result, and quarantine for at least five days.

The move coincides with Ireland joining the European Union’s digital Covid pass scheme.

It remains compulsory for all international arrivals to complete an Irish passenger locator form, but this is a simple online document that takes only a few minutes.

Ireland is part of the Common Travel Area (CTA), along with the four nations of the UK, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands. Travel from the CTA has never required testing or quarantine.

Tourism Ireland’s chief executive, Niall Gibbons, said: “You have to be honest about this things: there won’t be sing-songs in the pubs, there will be a warm welcome, but it’s going be a different summer in 2021. But a summer of reconnection friends and family, I think.”

The organisation estimates that six million people in Great Britain have family connections with Ireland.

The mid-morning British Airways flight from London Heathrow to Dublin was around two-thirds full, mainly with people on family visits.

Stena Line, which sails from Holyhead to Dublin and Fishguard to Rosslare, says it has space available.

Simon Palmer, communications manager for the ferry firm’s Irish Sea operations, said: “There is a still a lot of uncertainty with passengers who don’t quite seem to be able to believe they can travel freely to and from Ireland again. So while bookings are up, they are not at the peak summer levels we normally receive.

“However, international travel takes a bit of time to organise, particularly for families, so we fully expect that once more people realise travel to Ireland is operating again, we will soon see an increase in passengers, pets and packed cars.”

Also today, capacity on public transport in Ireland has increased from 50 per cent of normal levels to 75 per cent.