Ireland drops last remaining travel rules

Ireland has this week scrapped its remaining Covid-related rules for international visitors, including eliminating its passenger locator form.

It means that travellers to the country, regardless of vaccination status, will have no pandemic-related admin to contend with before departure or on arrival.

The Irish government announced: “From Sunday 6 March 2022, travellers to Ireland are not required to show proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative PCR test result upon arrival.

“There are no post-arrival testing or quarantine requirements for travellers to Ireland.

“Any individual that develops COVID-19 symptoms while in Ireland should follow the Health Service Executive guidance in relation to isolation and undertake antigen or PCR testing as appropriate.

“Travellers to Ireland are no longer asked to complete a Covid-19 passenger locator form. Travel carriers will not ask to check a PLF receipt prior to travel to Ireland.”

It’s one of a spate of countries to relax their international travel rules in the past week, including Greece’s announcement that it will end its passenger locator form, Jordan dropping all testing rules, and Israel opening to international travellers who meet testing and travel insurance requirements.

In February, meanwhile, Iceland ended all of its Covid-related rules, including entry requirements for tourists, as did Norway.

Travellers to Northern Ireland from abroad will still need to complete the UK government’s passenger locator form - though industry reports suggest it may be axed as early as next week.

Reacting to the news, Advantage Travel Partnership CEO, Julia Lo Bue-Said, said: “We are seeing Ireland leading the way with the removal of all Covid travel restrictions, including Irish passenger locator form, proof of vaccination, proof of testing.”

The chief executive of Tourism Ireland Niall Gibbons said: “The removal of the last remaining Covid-19 restrictions for those entering the Republic of Ireland means that international travellers can now visit the destination hassle-free.

“With passenger locator forms and testing requirements removed, it’s now even easier for travellers to visit Ireland and we can’t wait to welcome them back.”