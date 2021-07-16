Ireland will reopen to fully vaccinated British visitors from Monday 19 July – with no quarantine or Covid tests required in either direction.

But unvaccinated adults travelling from Great Britain will need to provide a negative PCR test certificate and quarantine in the republic for at least five days, while children aged 12 to 17 must show a negative PCR test on arrival. No tests are required from under 12s.

For the past 16 months, the republic has had stringent restrictions on visitors from Great Britain, though cross-border travel from Northern Ireland has continued.

Niall Gibbons, chief executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “The Covid pandemic has been tough on everyone and these changes will afford many people an opportunity to reconnect with family and friends in a way that hasn’t been possible for a long time.”

British visitors will need to complete an online passenger locator form in advance. On arrival in Ireland, they will need to have proof of full vaccination – by showing an NHS app Covid Pass, a vaccination status letter or their NHS vaccine paper card.

Indoor hospitality in Ireland will recommence on 26 July, and initially will be open only to those who are fully vaccinated or who have proof of recovery from Covid-19 in the past six months.

The UK has never required testing, quarantine or proof of vaccination for any arrivals from the Common Travel Area, which includes Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

As a result, Ireland will be the only nation in the world that immunised British citizens can visit without the need for any Covid tests into or out of the country.