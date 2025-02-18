Is Mexico safe for tourists right now?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Although Mexico is a popular holiday destination for both Brits and Americans, and most tourist areas are generally safe to travel to, there are regions that are are considered dangerous for travellers, with risk of drug-related violence and kidnapping.

US tourists have been warned not to travel to cities in the region, including Reynosa, Rio Bravo, Valle Hermoso and San Fernando, with a level 4, “do not travel” warning active.

The US embassy in Mexico said in a security alert on 27 January: “The U.S. Consulate is aware of increasingly frequent gun battles occurring in and around Reynosa in the late night and early morning hours.”

Last year, Miami-based cruise line Royal Caribbean pulled out of port calls to Manzanillo following a travel advisory not to go to the city.

In April 2024, the killing of two Australian brothers and their American friend while on a surfing trip in the Baja California peninsula similarly heightened worries surrounding travel in the country.

The trio’s bodies were later found at the bottom of a covered well in La Bocana, near Ensenada – an area popular with tourists, specifically surfers, but also known for cartel violence.

Mexico, a year-round hotspot for white sand, buzzing nightlife and world-class surf swells, attracts millions of tourists each year, and travellers with trips booked may be questioning the decision to holiday there.

Although the Foreign Office (FCDO) considers most of Mexico generally safe for UK citizens to travel to, here’s the latest travel advice, plus all the key questions and answers.

Read more: Updated travel warning for Mexico spring break destinations

What does the Foreign Office say?

Tourist resorts are generally considered safe as the Mexican government makes an effort to protect major traveller destinations including Cancun, Cozumel, Los Cabos, Nuevo Vallarta, Playa del Carmen and Puerto Vallarta.

However, the FCDO “advise against all but essential travel to parts of Mexico”.

Drug-related violence affects several of the northern states with organised crime groups and illegal roadblocks visible in several cities.

Areas to avoid unless essential include:

Baja California – Tijuana and Tecate

Chihuahua – except the city of Chihuahua

Sinaloa – except the cities of Los Mochis and Mazatlán

Tamaulipas

Zacatecas

Guanajuato – including all areas southwest of road 45D

Michoacán – except the city of Morelia and the town of Pátzcuaro

Jalisco – including all areas south and southwest of Lake Chapala to the border with the state of Colima

Colima – except the city of Manzanillo

Guerrero

Chiapas – within 40km of the Guatemalan border

The FCDO also advises against all but essential travel to these northern municipalities:

Bolaños

Chimaltitán

Colotlán

Hostotipaquillo

Huejúcar

Huequilla el Alto

Mezquitic

San Martin de Bolaños

Santa Maria de los Ángeles

Totatiche

Villa Guerrero

How to stay safe in Mexico?

The FCDO advises British tourists to remain vigilant at all times: “There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets.”

Among the listed safety and security risks to be aware of:

Violent political demonstrations, common in Mexico City

Street crime in tourist resort areas including pickpocketing

Withdrawing large amounts of money from an ATM

Extortion from police officers

Drink spiking

Sexual assault

Kidnapping

Drug-related violence

Car-jackings by unofficial roadblocks along the Pacific Highway

Unlicensed taxis

To stay safe, the FCDO advises travellers to research destinations thoroughly, only travel during daylight hours when possible, monitor local media and inform trusted contacts of their travel plans.

Other laws and cultural differences tourists should be aware of in Mexico include a risk of being fined £150 or detained if you illegally bring e-cigarettes, vaping devices and solutions into the country.

Can I cancel my Mexico holiday?

As the Foreign Office has not warned against travel to Mexico, the conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim travel insurance due to safety concerns unless the Foreign Office advice changes.

Read more: Every country currently on the Foreign Office ‘do not travel’ list