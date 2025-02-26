Isle of Man becomes latest region to introduce digital travel permit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Isle of Man is set to introduce a digital permit for visitors to the island from late 2025.

Known as the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), non-British and non-Irish travellers will be required to apply for the permit at a cost of £10.

Once authorised, the ETA allows visitors to make multiple journeys to the Common Travel Area (CTA), which includes the Isle of Man, the UK, Ireland and the Crown Dependencies of Jersey and Guernsey.

The permit will allow visitors to stay for up to six months at a time over two years, or until the holder’s passport expires (whichever is sooner). Those who are refused an ETA can still apply for a visit visa.

British and Irish citizens will not require an ETA to travel to the Isle of Man, nor do those who have a relevant visa.

The permit resembles the ETA that was introduced in the UK in early January and which applies to visitors from visa-exempt countries, such as the US, Canada, Australia and EU countries.

Treasury Minister Alex Allinson announced the news as part of the financial plan for the island during the February sitting of Tynwald (the Isle of Man Parliament) on Tuesday.

The new budget follows £46.8m in departmental overspending this year, with politicians facing “difficult decisions”.

Dr Allinson stated that continued investment in public services was essential, but that it was important to be “honest with the Manx public that that will come at a cost“.

He described the new travel permits as a “pivotal step towards ongoing work to keep our island a safe place to live, work and visit”.

Once confirmed, the new ETAs can be applied for online and will be administered by the UK.

Until then, there is no permit required for direct visits to the Isle of Man.