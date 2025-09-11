Major airline announces it may never return to Israel
Earlier this year, Europe's biggest airline said it would not return to Israel until October 25 at the earliest
Ryanair may not return to Israel when violence related to the Gaza war recedes.
Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told reporters in Dublin on Thursday that “there's a real possibility that we won't bother going back to Israel” after being "messed around" by airport authorities there.
Earlier this year, Europe's biggest airline said it would not return to Israel until October 25 at the earliest, in line with many international carriers that have halted flights due to conflict in the region.
O'Leary said that Ryanair objects to the fact that Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport charges it at the higher rate for use of the main terminal when the cheaper low-cost terminal is closed for security reasons.
"Unless the Israelis get their act together and stop messing us around, frankly, we have far more growth elsewhere in Europe," he said.
He said Ryanair would start flying back to Jordan this month or next.
Several Polish airports were temporarily closed on Wednesday as the country shot down Russian drones, before flights resumed hours later. There were knock-on effects on air traffic control, causing flight delays across Europe.
"This is going to be an ongoing issue for all airlines and all European citizens for the next number of years," O'Leary said.
"The risk is one of continuous disruption, rather than of safety."
