Israel opens up – but with insurance strings attached

Two years after Israel started closing down to international visitors, the nation has opened its frontiers to travellers – whether vaccinated against Covid-19 or not.

The move is part of the “competitive reopening” accelerating among Mediterranean countries as they seek to boost their tourism industries. But like some other nations, Israel now demands that visitors have travel insurance covering coronavirus.

From today, the conditions for arriving travellers are:

Negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure to Israel, or a positive result on a PCR test taken between three months and 11 days before the flight.

PCR test on landing in Israel, followed by quarantine for up to 24 hours until a negative result is received.

Health insurance with coverage for treatment of Covid-19.

Israel started closing its borders – initially to visitors from France and Italy – early in March 2020. It was at the forefront of administering vaccines, but over the past two years has been largely off-limits to tourism.

The double-PCR testing requirement is more onerous than for many Mediterranean countries. The arrival test costs between £20 and £30.

Some other nations also require proof of travel insurance, including Morocco, Sri Lanka and Cuba.

According to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) estimates, tourism-related jobs in Israel totalled 230,000 prior to the pandemic – about six per cent of the workforce.

When leaving Israel, all travellers must complete an online exit statement. For Israeli citizens and residents, this includes a commitment not to travel to a “red list” nation – even though there are currently none on this high-risk register.

Travellers returning to the UK must still complete a passenger locator form and, if unvaccinated, take pre-departure and post-arrival tests.

Israel is regarded as a high-risk country for visitors.

The Foreign Office warns: “Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including places frequented by foreigners such as the Old City in Jerusalem, and on public transport.”

Greece is among the nearby nations easing travel rules in a bid to rescue its tourism industry. On 15 March it will drop the requirement to complete a passenger locator form.