Italian airports disrupted after workers strike over pay and Gaza

Flight disruption is expected in Italy as airport workers strike over pay and in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Two major trade unions have called for walkouts on Friday, 26 September, with cancellations and delays expected at the start of the weekend.

Milan’s Malpensa and Linate airports will likely be hit the hardest. A high number of flights have already been cancelled and disruption is expected.

Milan Airports said in a statement: “There might be some delays or cancellations affecting your flights. We invite passengers to contact the airline in order to check their flight status before going to the airport.”

The Italian Civil Aviation Authority has published a list of flights guaranteed on Friday, giving certain passengers confirmation on their travel plans.

The aviation body states that during strikes, flights must still operate during the hours of 7am to 10am and 6pm to 9pm, adding that detailed information on flight operations can also be requested from airlines.

Strike action was called by the Confederazione Unitaria di Base (CUB) union. A demonstration will be held at the Milan Malpensa Cargo Department from 10am on Friday.

Italian trade union Sindacale di Base (USB) has also called a 24-hour national air transport strike on Friday in a rejection of “the war economy”, saying it “opposes the genocidal extermination in Gaza and the war in Ukraine, and stands for peace and decent work.”

Earlier this week, tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Italy in a nationwide protest against Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

Other strikes on Friday include a 24-hour strike by security staff at Cagliari airport in Sardinia and a national, four-hour baggage handler walkout between 10am and 2pm.

Staff at airlines such as low-cost Spanish carrier Volotea and Wizz Air Malta are also on strike for 24 hours across the country.

Wizz Air said in a statement that it plans to minimise its impact and that customers will be notified if necessary.

Among the large trade unions, CUB said its workers are striking over pay and other conditions, such as the process of transitioning from part-time to full-time contracts and laundry services for their work clothes.

The union is also striking in solidarity with the Palestinian people and those trying to bring aid to Gaza, such as the flotilla of humanitarian aid ships.

Meanwhile, USB says that “rivers of money” earmarked for military spending are an “insult to the working world.”

“Labour exploitation in the airline industry is a daily occurrence due to low wages, dumping, and poor working conditions, despite the unstoppable growth in passenger numbers. This continues to impact precarious contracts,” USB adds in a statement.

The union is demanding wage increases, the non-adjustment of wage scales and salaries and improved regulatory conditions when renewing contracts.

“No to war – no to weapons, yes to work! Lay down your weapons, raise your wages!” USB said.

