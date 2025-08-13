Italians leave local beaches as summer sunbed costs spike
Sunseekers are splashing an average of €212 for an umbrella and two loungers this summer
Beaches are surprisingly empty in Italy this summer amid claims that expensive concession stands are driving locals away.
Renting sunbeds and parasols are a typical part of an Italian holiday in peak season.
However, resorts have recorded a decrease in beach attendance of 15 to 25 per cent for June and July when compared to the same months in 2024, local media report.
Antonio Capacchione, president of the Italian Beach Resorts Syndicate (Sib), said that a 25 per cent decrease in visitors had been observed in Calabria and Emilia-Romagna.
According to a survey by consumer group Altroconsumo, the price of sunbeds and umbrellas across 213 beach resorts has increased by 5 per cent, on average, since last year.
When compared to prices from four years ago, the consumer group found sunseekers are spending 17 per cent more in 2025 for the same beach space.
For a beach umbrella and two loungers – in the coveted first four rows – the average price is now €212 (£183), compared to €182 (£157) in 2021.
Fabrizio Licordari, the president of the beach club association Assobalneari Italia, said that the high cost of living has deterred Italians from spending.
In a report by the Guardian, he said: “Even with two salaries, many families struggle to reach the end of the month.
“In such circumstances, it’s natural that the first expenses to be cut are those for leisure, entertainment and holidays.”
While weekends still welcome crowds of beachgoers to Italy’s sands, weekdays have become quieter, with visitors less likely to splash on eating out.
Riccardo Padovano, an Abruzzo beach resort owner, told news agency Ansa: “The problem isn't the high cost of beach umbrellas, but the high cost of living. Hence, the empty beaches we're seeing this summer. We're seeing more visitors on weekends, but they're local customers. Tourists are missing."
Showers, cabins, beach games, toilets and fridge use are among other charges that can increase the beach day bill.
President of consumers association Codacons, Carlo Rienzi, said that summer tourism had been “brought to its knees by unprecedented price hikes.”
He said that in response to higher costs, the middle class are “deserting the beach” and mountains in an X post on Monday (11 August).
Italian actor Alessandro Gassmann similarly blamed “exaggerated” beach prices for empty sunbeds in a post on social media.
The film star wrote: “Dear friends, resort managers. I read the season is not going well. Why do you think? Maybe you’ve exaggerated a bit with prices, and the economic situation in the country is forcing Italians to choose a free beach? Lower the prices, and maybe things will get better. Get it now?”
However, Maurizio Rustignoli, the president of Fiba, an Italian beach resorts federation, called the price hike reports “misleading”, arguing that small increases were worth it for improved security and lifeguard supervision.
